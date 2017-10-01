OUTDOORS CALENDAR

Banquets

• Oct. 28: North Red River Chapter of the Minnesota Deer Hunters Association banquet, City Hall, Hallock, Minn. Social hour 5 p.m., with supper at 7; games and prizes throughout the evening. Register before Oct. 20 for an opportunity to purchase raffle tickets at reduced pricing. Ticket $70, which includes MDHA membership. Info: Kelly Turgeon, chapter president, (218) 988-2567 or turg@frontiernet.net.

Events

• Oct. 21: Halloween Adventure, 5:30 to 8 p.m., Audubon National Wildlife Refuge, N.D. During free, open house-style event, kids can trick or treat along the nature trail and enjoy a light snack in the visitor center. Families are invited to take a tram or hayride through the auto tour route beginning at 5:45. Browse through the wildlife exhibits and enjoy the sights and sounds of the waterfowl migration. Sponsored by Audubon Refuge Partners Inc. and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Info: (701) 442-5474.

Permit to Carry

• Oct. 1: 2 for 1 Minnesota, Florida and Arizona Permit to Carry training, 10 a.m., East Grand Forks Cabela's, 210 DeMers Ave. NW, East Grand Forks. Info: Laura, (218) 252-1631; permittocarry.org.

• Nov. 18: North Dakota Class I and II Permit to Carry Training, noon, Grand Forks Scheels, 2800 S. Columbia Road, Grand Forks. Info: Bill Collison, (701) 740-8674; permittocarry.org.

• Nov. 19: 2 for 1 Utah Permit to Carry training, 10 a.m., East Grand Forks Cabela's, 210 DeMers Ave. NW, East Grand Forks. Info: Laura Ramirez, (218) 252-1631; permittocarry.org

• Dec. 16: North Dakota Class I and II Permit to Carry Training, noon, Grand Forks Scheels, 2800 S. Columbia Road, Grand Forks. Info: Bill Collison, (701) 740-8674; permittocarry.org.

• Dec. 17: 2 for 1 Minnesota, Florida and Arizona Permit to Carry training, 10 a.m., East Grand Forks Cabela's, 210 DeMers Ave. NW, East Grand Forks. Info: Laura Ramirez, (218) 252-1631; permittocarry.org