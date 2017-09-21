OUTDOOR REPORT

Red River

The catfish bite has slowed with cooler water temperatures, but they're still catchable, Grand Forks catfish guide Brad Durick reports. The best bites have been off the current or on the back side of an inside corner. Don't be afraid to go very shallow, Durick said. Active fish will hit quickly, he said, so anglers still can move fairly often if they don't get bites. Cats are showing a preference for fresh suckers, but frozen suckers also work, he said. Frogs are worth a try but they're a distant third as far as bait favorites go.

Devils Lake

Recent reports are hard to come by, but wind and unsettled weather certainly has played into fishing. Once the weather straightens out, look for walleyes to favor deep structure and current areas.

Bemidji area

Water temperatures again are falling into the the low to mid 60s, and the walleye jig-and-minnow bite is picking up, according to Dick Beardsley of Dick Beardsley's Fishing Guide Service. Look for walleyes—and plenty of pike, as well—along windswept weedlines in 10 feet to 14 feet of water. Largemouth and smallmouth bass are hitting jigs and plastic worms in 8 to 12 feet of water off weedlines and shoreline breaks, Beardsley says, and crappies and

bluegills are holding off the cabbage in 8 to 12 feet of water, where they're hitting small jigs and plastics. Crappies soon will be heading toward deep basins where they suspend in the fall.

Leech Lake

Walleyes are starting to transition to fall patterns, which means it's jig and a minnow time, Jason Freed of Leisure Outdoor Adventures reports. Look for walleyes to be active throughout the day on windblown points and shorelines, Freed said, along with expansive sand flats and current areas. Muskie fishing remains solid and should be good throughout the fall, Freed predicts. When the wind isn't too strong, look for muskies on main lake rocks and secondary structure, along with windblown shorelines or shelves.

Waterfowl preview

The regular waterfowl season opens Saturday in North Dakota and Minnesota. In North Dakota, the Game and Fish Department said wetlands are down 40 percent from last year, the lowest since 2008, but conditions are better in the north, and semi-permanent wetlands are holding their own. Recent heavy rains could make for muddy going in some areas. In Minnesota, the Department of Natural Resources predicts good opportunities for opening day. Steve Cordts, waterfowl specialist for the DNR in Bemidji, said wetland habitat and wild rice lakes are in "pretty good" shape. Breeding duck numbers in recent years have been strong both in Minnesota and across North America, Cordts said, and high Canada goose populations will provide additional opportunity. Recent heavy rains should improve water access in northwest Minnesota hunting areas such as Roseau River and Thief Lake wildlife management areas.

Fall colors update

• Turtle River State Park near Arvilla, N.D.: 25 percent color.

• Northern Red River Valley: 40 percent color.

• Pembina Gorge: 40 percent color.

• Devils Lake: 15 percent color.

• Turtle Mountains: 25 percent color.

• Hayes Lake State Park south of Roseau, Minn.: 50 percent to 75 percent color.

• Lake Bemidji State Park: 50 percent to 75 percent color.

• Red River State Recreation Area: 25 percent to 50 percent color.

• Old Mill and Lake Bronson state parks: 25 percent to 50 percent color.

• More info: mndnr.gov, ndtourism.com.

-- Herald staff reports