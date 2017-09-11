Search
    'We got lucky': Former Grand Forks Air Force Base resident recalls weathering Hurricane Irma’s wrath

    By Brad Dokken Today at 5:35 p.m.
    Rich Thorpe1 / 2
    Rich Thorpe shared this photo of his wife, Lisa, and kids Brecken and Katie hauling downed branches Monday in the yard of their home east of Tampa, where they experienced Hurricane Irma on Sunday night. Thorpe was stationed at Grand Forks Air Force Base from 2004 until 2010.2 / 2

    From raging prairie blizzards in Grand Forks to tornadoes in Missouri and 50 below zero in Alaska, Rich Thorpe has weathered Mother Nature's wrath in many forms during his 24-year military career.

    He now can add hurricanes to the list.

    Thorpe, 42, his wife, Lisa, and kids Brecken, 10, and Katie 7, were without power Monday afternoon but otherwise fine after Hurricane Irma roared through the Tampa, Fla., area Sunday night.

    Their rental home in Hillsborough County, about 25 miles east of Tampa, came through the hurricane relatively unscathed while the family hunkered in an interior bedroom when the worst of the storm hit their neighborhood about 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

    That's when the wind started blowing down large tree branches, Thorpe said. They lost power about half an hour later.

    "We had some pretty good tree damage," he said Monday afternoon. "Needless to say, a few of us didn't sleep much last night. It was pretty intense, man. It was crazy."

    A master sergeant and dental squadron superintendent at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Thorpe transferred in July from Eielson AFB near Fairbanks, Alaska. He was stationed at Grand Forks Air Force Base from 2004 until 2010 and still has friends in the area.

    Thorpe figures the brunt of the hurricane came through about 2 a.m., because that's when he noticed pressure building up in his ears, similar to the popping sensation air travelers experience.

    "You try not to think of it, but every time one of those big, huge limbs would land on the house, I think sporadically we all woke up," Thorpe said. "And then you would hear the howling winds and feel the popping of the ears and that pressure building up.

    "I'm pretty sure the eye went through right where we're at."

    Flooding wasn't a concern because their neighborhood sits at one of the highest points in the county, Thorpe said.

    By Monday afternoon, the sun was shining, the windows were open, and the family had piled up most of the branches that fell from a huge oak tree in the front yard. The house had running water and working toilets, but Thorpe said he didn't know when power would be restored or when he'd go back to work on base.

    "It's long gone by now and you're just seeing the occasional wind flows coming through, which feels pretty good," Thorpe said. "We've got enough food," we've got enough water.

    "Thankfully, we got lucky this time."

    Brad Dokken

    Brad Dokken is editor of the Herald's Northland Outdoors section and also works as a copy editor and page designer. Dokken joined the Herald company in November 1985 as a copy editor for Agweek magazine and joined the Herald staff in 1989. He worked as a copy editor in the features and news departments before becoming outdoors editor in 1998. He also writes a blog called Compass Points. A Roseau, Minn., native, Dokken is a graduate of Bemidji State University. 

    BDokken@gfherald.com
    (701) 780-1148
