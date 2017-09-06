Paddle a Voyageur canoe on the Red Lake River

According to Andy Ulven, monitoring and education specialist for the International Water Institute, six of the canoes will be available during the events for participants to paddle and learn basic water safety and paddling techniques.

The upcoming paddling events are as follows:

• Friday, Sept. 8 and Saturday, Sept. 9: Crookston Central Park; 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9.

• Monday, Sept. 11: Thief River Falls, 4 to 7 p.m., LaFave Park.

• Tuesday, Sept. 12: East Grand Forks, 4 to 7 p.m., Eagle Point Park.

The paddling events are free and open to the public, and all equipment is provided. For more info, contact Ulven at (701) 429-4518 or by email at andy@iwinst.org.

-- Herald staff report