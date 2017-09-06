Search
Grand Forks Arbor Park case appealed to North Dakota Supreme Court

    Paddle a Voyageur canoe on the Red Lake River

    By Brad Dokken Today at 2:00 p.m.

    The International Water Institute in Fargo again this year is offering community paddling events for anyone interested in trying out a 10-passenger Voyageur canoe on the Red Lake River.

    According to Andy Ulven, monitoring and education specialist for the International Water Institute, six of the canoes will be available during the events for participants to paddle and learn basic water safety and paddling techniques.

    The upcoming paddling events are as follows:

    • Friday, Sept. 8 and Saturday, Sept. 9: Crookston Central Park; 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9.

    • Monday, Sept. 11: Thief River Falls, 4 to 7 p.m., LaFave Park.

    • Tuesday, Sept. 12: East Grand Forks, 4 to 7 p.m., Eagle Point Park.

    The paddling events are free and open to the public, and all equipment is provided. For more info, contact Ulven at (701) 429-4518 or by email at andy@iwinst.org.

    -- Herald staff report

    Brad Dokken

    Brad Dokken is editor of the Herald's Northland Outdoors section and also works as a copy editor and page designer. Dokken joined the Herald company in November 1985 as a copy editor for Agweek magazine and joined the Herald staff in 1989. He worked as a copy editor in the features and news departments before becoming outdoors editor in 1998. He also writes a blog called Compass Points. A Roseau, Minn., native, Dokken is a graduate of Bemidji State University. 

    BDokken@gfherald.com
    (701) 780-1148
