According to Doug Franke, area wildlife manager for the DNR in Thief River Falls, the agency surveyed the Central Kittson County herd near Lancaster, Minn., on Feb. 1-3; the Grygla, Minn., herd Feb. 8-9; and the Caribou-Vita "International Herd" in northeast Kittson County this past Tuesday, Feb. 21.

The survey of the Caribou-Vita herd was flown later to coincide with a similar survey Manitoba counterparts were conducting on the Canadian side of the border, Franke said. The Caribou-Vita herd regularly crosses the border between the two jurisdictions.

"Any time we can capture the survey on both sides of the border at the exact same time, that's the goal," Franke said. "We end up being able to truly identify how many animals are in that border herd.

"We almost didn't fly because of fog, but we got both sides counted within an hour and a half of each other, so we'll have about as close as you can get to an exact count."

Franke does much of the counting for the surveys, flying with a DNR pilot in a fixed wing aircraft at about 350 feet flying one-fifth mile transects at an airspeed of 80 knots, slightly more than 90 mph.

"It's a pretty tight transect, and the reliability of picking up animals is pretty high at that speed and elevation," Franke said. "The problem is there's only so many of us that can stomach the constant turning. We're usually turning on them five to eight times to get a good count and determine what everything is."

The Lancaster and Grygla surveys both were flown after fresh snow, which also helps in picking up fresh tracks.

Overall, Franke said, there were no surprises in terms of where he spotted elk. In addition, the elk fitted with GPS collars last winter as part of an ongoing study to learn more about their movements and habitat preferences were exactly where the collars said they'd be.

The DNR collared 20 elk as part of the study: three near Grygla, 14 near Lancaster and three from the Caribou-Vita herd. One of the collared elk near Grygla died, Franke said, but overall, there's been very little mortality.

"They were really in the same locations as we had expected them to be," Franke said. "No odd movements."

The survey last year tallied 52 elk in the Kittson Central herd, up from 34 in 2015; 10 in the Caribou-Vita herd, down from 79 in 2015; and 21 in the Grygla herd, up from 18 in 2015. The big drop in the Caribou-Vita herd most likely resulted from more of those elk being on the Manitoba side of the border.

Did you know?

• Bipartisan legislation was introduced last week in the U.S. House of Representatives to reauthorize the North American Wetlands Conservation Act. NAWCA is a voluntary matching grant program that leverages nonfederal and federal funds for wetland restoration efforts and has conserved more than 33.4 million acres since it was enacted in 1989.

• Minnesota's 2016 fishing, hunting and trapping licenses expire Tuesday, Feb. 28, the DNR said this week in a reminder. Licenses for 2017 now are available wherever hunting and fishing licenses are sold, online at mndnr.gov/buyalicense or by phone at (888) 665-4236.

• Deteriorating ice conditions prompted organizers of the 2017 Kids Perch Jerk set for March 11 on Lake Winnibigoshish to cancel the event. Organizers say funds for the event instead will be used to host a fishing event for children in early June.

• Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever's 2017 National Pheasant Fest and Quail Classic drew a record-setting 30,462 supporters to the Minneapolis Convention Center. The event wrapped up Sunday, Feb. 19. Next year's event will be held Feb. 16-18, 2018 in Sioux Falls, S.D., which will coincide with the organization's 35th anniversary.

• The North Dakota Game and Fish Department has activated its spring light goose hotline and light geese already have begun trickling into the state south of Interstate 94 in the eastern and central portions of the state. The migration generally follows the snow line. Updates are available at (701) 328-3697 or online at gf.nd.gov. North Dakota's spring light goose season opened Feb. 18 and continues through May 14. For more information on licenses and regulations, go to gf.nd.gov.

• Minnesota's spring light goose season opens Wednesday, March 1 and runs through Sunday, April 30. Info on regulations and licensing requirements is available at mndnr.gov.

• The DNR continues to take input on its first-ever deer management plan. Possible deer plan topics and an online comment form are available at mndnr.gov/deerplan. Comments also can be submitted to DeerPlan.DNR@state.mn.us or by attending public engagement meetings that wrap up Thursday, March 2. The DNR earlier this winter held meetings in Thief River Falls and Bemidji.