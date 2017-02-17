Tasty options abound.

Lake of the Woods Tourism, which has an excellent collection of recipes on its website at lakeofthewoodsmn.com, recently shared this recipe for Garlic and Pepper Venison Steak with Onion Sauce.

Ingredients:

1 (1½ -pound) venison round steak

1 large garlic clove, minced

2 teaspoons ground pepper

1½ pounds onions, thinly sliced and halved

3 bay leaves

1 cup dry red wine

1 tablespoon safflower oil

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 tablespoon sugar

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

Salt

Pepper

Preparation:

Place venison steak in a large glass baking dish. Combine 1 garlic clove and pepper. Rub each side of the steak with half the spice mixture. Sprinkle with onions and bay leaves. Pour wine over steaks. Refrigerate overnight.

Remove steak from marinade and reserve marinade. Heat safflower oil in heavy skillet over medium heat. Add marinade and remaining 2 garlic cloves. Cook until onions are just tender and all of the liquid is absorbed, stirring frequently, about 35 minutes.

Stir in sugar and cook 5 minutes. Add 1 tablespoon of red wine vinegar. Taste and add more vinegar if desired. Season onion marinade with salt and pepper. Remove the bay leaves.

Heat a heavy skillet over medium-high heat or preheat the broiler. Add the venison steak and cook to desired doneness, 8 to 10 minutes per side for medium-rare. Remove steak from skillet. Let stand 5 minutes. Cut diagonally into thin slices. Serve immediately with onion marinade.

-- Lake of the Woods Tourism