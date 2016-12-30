The herd of 33 mule deer and 100 white-tailed deer is registered with the Board of Animal Health. Two, 2-year-old female deer were slaughtered on the farm, and both tested positive for CWD, the board said. The deer showed no clinical signs of illness.

The Board of Animal Health requires CWD testing of all farmed deer or elk that die or are slaughtered and are more than 12 months old. Routine tissue samples were collected at slaughter from the CWD-infected deer. Those samples were tested at the University of Minnesota's Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory and then forwarded to the National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Ames, Iowa, for official confirmation. Those tests confirmed CWD.

"The affected herd has been quarantined," Dr. Paul Anderson, assistant director at the Board of Animal Health, said in a news release. "At this point, our priority is making sure no deer leave or enter the farm while we work with the owner to determine the best course of action for the herd. We're also working closely with the Department of Natural Resources and the United States Department of Agriculture as we develop plans."

Lou Cornicelli, wildlife research manager for the DNR, said the agency hopes the full extent of the infection soon is evaluated to determine the overall prevalence of the disease in the remaining animals.

"A full accounting of on-farm and movements of farmed animals will help inform DNR's overall response to the discovery," Cornicelli said.

People who hunt near the infected farm should prepare for CWD surveillance during the 2017 deer hunting season. The DNR's CWD response plan, which establishes general procedures for wild deer surveillance if CWD is detected in a farmed deer facility, is available online atmndnr.gov/cwdplan.

A disease of deer and elk, CWD most likely is transmitted when infected animals shed abnormally shaped proteins called prions in saliva, feces, urine, and other fluids or tissues. Prions can damage nerve and brain tissue. There are no known treatments or vaccines, and the disease is always fatal. There is no danger to other animal species, and CWD is not known to affect humans, but consuming infected meat is not advised.

Information about Minnesota's farmed deer and elk herds can be found on the Board of Animal Health website: www.bah.state.mn.us/deer-elk/.

-- Minnesota Board of Animal Health

Devils Lake game warden honored

BISMARCK—Jim Job, district game warden for the North Dakota Game and Fish Department in Devils Lake, is the state's 2016 Wildlife Officer of the Year. Job was honored recently by the Shikar-Safari Club International, a private conservation organization that annually recognizes outstanding wildlife officers in each state.

In a nomination letter sent to Shikar-Safari, chief warden Robert Timian said Job's district is home to some of the most renowned fishing and hunting opportunities in the nation.

"Warden Job's hardworking efforts do not go unnoticed throughout his district," Timian said. "Whether he is on patrol by vehicle, boat, all-terrain vehicle or snowmobile, his dedication and enthusiasm for his chosen profession as a game warden serves as an excellent example to others. He is most deserving of this recognition."

The Game and Fish Department also handed out several employee awards Dec. 8 during its annual meeting in Bismarck.

• Doug Howie, assistant private land coordinator for the North Dakota Game and Fish Department in Bismarck, received the agency's Director's Award for his role in administering the Game and Fish Department's Private Land Open to Sportsmen program.

• John Mazur, hunter education coordinator, Bismarck, Special Projects award, given to an employee who implements a successful new project. Mazur was recognized for his efforts with successfully refining the hunter education program by creating an instructor academy.

• Bill Jensen, big game biologist, Bismarck, Solid Foundation award, presented for exemplary work in his field and his passion for wildlife conservation.

• Stephanie Tucker, game management section leader, Bismarck, Public Outreach award, presented to an employee for showing a significant effort, ability or accomplishment in interacting with the public while promoting the department's programs. Tucker was recognized for her work with furbearer issues.

• Jerry Weigel, fisheries production and development section leader, Bismarck, Innovations award, for his statewide efforts in fish distribution and stocking programs.

• Greg Hastings, district game warden, Jamestown, Boating Officer of the Year, recognized for his skills in detecting, apprehending and prosecuting boaters operating while under the influence of alcohol.

-- N.D. Game and Fish Department

Did you know?

• Despite one of the wettest years on record, Minnesota state parks are on track to break attendance records in 2016, the DNR said. Year-to-date sales of one-day vehicle permits are up 6 percent over 2015, and sales of year-round permits are up 7 percent.

• Stillwater, Minn., artist Nicholas Markell won the 2018 Minnesota turkey stamp contest. Markell's painting was selected by judges from among eight submissions for the annual contest sponsored by the Minnesota DNR. Markel's painting will be featured on the 2018 turkey stamp. His artwork was previously featured on the 2016 turkey stamp, and he also has won Minnesota contests for the walleye stamp, and the trout and salmon stamp. The turkey stamp was authorized by the 1996 Minnesota Legislature at the request of turkey hunters. Stamp revenue is used for wild turkey management and research. The cost of a turkey stamp is incorporated into the price of the hunting license. Info: mndnr.gov/hunting/turkey.

-- Herald staff reports