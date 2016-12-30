If you have a fishing or hunting photo you'd like to share online, send it to Trophy Room, attention Brad Dokken, 375 Second Ave. N., Box 6008, Grand Forks ND 58206-6008 or email jpeg photos to bdokken@gfherald.com.

Be sure to identify everyone in the photos by name, hometown and if it's a fish picture, whether the fish was kept or released. Photos in which fish or game are mishandled will not be used. Prints won't be returned.