Each of MSAA's 22 ski areas offer their own lesson programs led by professional instructors. Many include discounts or a free season pass after completion.

Professional ski and snowboard lessons are available throughout the season at MSAA member hills. However, Learn to Ski and Snowboard Month is a helpful nudge to get folks outside to embrace winter and take the first step to experiencing these lifelong winter sports.

Buena Vista Ski Area north of Bemidji and Detroit Mountain near Detroit Lakes, Minn., are the closest MSAA members. Others association members are Afton Alps, Andes Tower Hills, Big Snow Resorts, Buck Hill, Chester Bowl, Coffee Mill Ski and Snowboard Resort, Elm Creek Winter Recreation, Giants Ridge, Granite Peak, Hyland Hills Ski Area, Lutsen Mountains, Mont du Lac Recreation, Mount Itasca, Mount Kato, Mount Ski Gull, Powder Ridge Ski Area, Spirit Mountain, Trollhaugen, Welch Village Ski and Snowboard Area, and Wild Mountain.

The Minnesota Ski Areas Association encourages residents and visitors to thrive in the state's winter climate by enjoying the many opportunities for superb skiing and riding across the state. Member areas work together to provide a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone from beginners to highly skilled professionals.

Info: skiandboardmn.com.

-- Herald staff report