Outdoors Calendar: Events, fishing and more

Events

• Jan. 1: Winter Bird Count and First Day Hike, Turtle River State Park, 3084 Park Ave., Arvilla, N.D. Official count from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and participants should meet at the Visitor Center classroom. Birding Basics hike from 10 to 11 a.m., meet at the Chalet. Birders participating in the official count can come and go as they please. Vehicle pass required. Info: (701) 594-4445.

• Jan. 1: First Day Hike, 10 a.m. to noon, Lake Bemidji State Park.

• Jan. 6: Candlelight snowshoe, 6 to 9 p.m., Lake Bemidji State Park; meet at the Visitor Center. Info: (218) 308-2300.

• Jan. 14: Candlelight ski and snowshoe, 5 to 8 p.m., Zippel State Park, Minn.; meet at the residence just behind the park office. Info: (218) 783-6252.

• Jan. 14: Candlelight ski and snowshoe, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Hayes Lake State Park, Minn.; park at the beach parking lot. Info: (218) 425-7504.

• Jan. 21: Lake Region Sportsmen's Club annual coyote, fox and jackrabbit hunt. Registration from 6 to 8 a.m. at Cenex West, Devils Lake, with 6:30 p.m. check-in at Ty's Lodge, U.S. Highway 2 East, Devils Lake. Points awarded for coyotes, fox and jackrabbits; $10 per hunter. Info: Larry Weigel, (701) 351-4090.

• Jan. 28: Whitetails Unlimited Red River Valley Deer Camp banquet, East Grand Forks Eagles Club, 227 10th St. N.W. Social hour 5 p.m., roast beef dinner 6:30 p.m.; tickets $30 each. Info: John Eaton, (218) 464-7427; Buck Nordlof, (218) 434-0399; or online at whitetailsunlimited.com.

• Feb. 4: Fifth annual Anna Kozel Vintage Sled Show, Blue Moose, East Grand Forks. Info: Al Seydel, (701) 740-7552; Merlyn Werner, (218) 779-6161; or Kyle Kozel, (218) 779-8101.

Fishing

• Jan. 8: North Dakota State Bluegill Championship/North American Ice Fishing Circuit qualifier, Lake Metigoshe near Bottineau, N.D. Open to the first 100 two-person teams. Even includes a Friday night seminar from 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 6 at the Cobblestone Inn and a free Kids Ice Camp at noon Jan. 7, also at the Cobblestone Inn. Info/registration: naifc.com or Kathy Roberts, (320) 229-0106.

• Jan. 14: Fourth annual Wounded Warriors Guide Service ice fishing tournament, Woodland Resort, Devils Lake. Entry fee $150 per two-person team, covers entry fee, general raffle, meal and commemorative shirt. Rules meeting set for 7 p.m. Jan. 13 at Woodland Resort. Tickets can be purchased at Grand Forks Scheels, online at wwgnsmn.org or at Woodland Resort. Info: Dave Morse: dave@wwgsmn.org.

• Jan. 28: 33rd annual Devils Lake Volunteer Fire Department Ice Fishing Tournament, 1 to 3:30 p.m., Six-Mile Bay, Devils Lake. More than $275,000 in prizes. Tickets cost $25 and can be purchased by sending a stamped, self-addressed envelope to DL Fishing Tourney, Box 32, Devils Lake, ND 58301. More info: dlvfdicefishingtourney.com or by calling the Devils Lake Fire Department at (701) 662-4903.

• Jan. 28: Brainerd Jaycees $150,000 Ice Fishing Extravaganza, Gull Lake near Brainerd, Minn. Tickets cost $50 and are available at icefishing.org or by sending an entry form and payment by Jan. 15 to Brainerd Jaycees, Box 523, Brainerd, MN 56401.

• Feb. 12: Lake Bronson Lions Club Ice Fishing Derby, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lake Bronson at Lake Bronson State Park, Minn. Register at the park's visitor center. Info: (218) 754-4911.

• Feb. 28: 14th annual Ice Buster Daze Fishing Derby and Radar Run, Crookston. Eagles breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m. (free will offering), ice fishing from 1 to 4 p.m. on the Red Lake River at Central Park ($20 per hole, includes pork chop dinner); radar run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the Red Lake River ($20 for two runs, includes pork chop dinner); both fees offer chance at raffle prizes (need not be present to win). Info: Brian, (218) 281-7762; Ceason Bait and Tackle, (218) 281-6665; or Bobby, (218) 281-3132.