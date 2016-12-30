Attempts to re-establish wild turkeys in Minnesota date back to the 1920s, but these efforts weren't successful until 1971, when turkeys trapped in Missouri were released into Houston County and showed strong survival. From the 1970s through 2008, the Department of Natural Resources continued its trap-and-release program to release wild turkeys throughout much of Minnesota to improve hunting opportunities. This, along with a favorable mix of agricultural and forest habitat, allowed turkeys to expand well beyond their pre-settlement range.

DNR research has shown why the ag/forest habitat mix is important for year-round survival of wild turkeys in Minnesota. Woodlands provide roosting sites and year-round cover, while forest edges and openings provide nesting and brood-rearing cover. Access to nearby agricultural land provides an important food source. Turkeys can survive Minnesota's cold winters as long as they can find food, which is another reason why they have successfully expanded their range to the north.

To learn more, visit the DNR's wild turkey management page at www.mndnr.gov/turkey.

-- Nicole Davros

Davros is upland game project leader for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.