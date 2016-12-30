2016: The outdoors in review

Those were just a few of the happenings that made news in the outdoors world during the year just past in Minnesota and North Dakota.

Here's a closer look:.

January

One of the latest freeze-ups in recent memory was creating treacherous ice conditions on lakes across the region, and incidents of vehicles breaking through thin ice were reported on Upper Red Lake and near Magnusson Island in the Northwest Angle area of Lake of the Woods. No injuries were reported in the incidents.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources announced the hiring of Adam Murkowski as the agency's new big game program leader. Murkowski had worked in similar positions in Vermont and Wisconsin.

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department announced it was offering 281 any-deer bow licenses to nonresidents for the 2016 archery season, up from 1,875 the previous year. The number of nonresident bow tags is 15 percent of the previous year's mule deer gun license allocation.

The crossbow debate was brewing in Minnesota after the Brainerd Chapter of the Minnesota Deer Hunters Association introduced a resolution proposing to allow deer hunters in the state to use the weapons without a medical exam. MDHA's board eventually voted down the proposed resolution.

The Minnesota DNR was preparing for its annual aerial surveys of elk herds in northwest Minnesota.

February

The DNR held public meetings in Lancaster and Grygla, Minn., to go over public comments it received on the draft of a new five-year plan for managing elk in northwest Minnesota. The DNR was proposing to increase the population goal for the central Kittson elk herd to a range of 65 to 75, up from a goal of 20 to 30 in the previous management plan.

In related news, the Minnesota DNR, North Dakota Game and Fish Department and wildlife officials in Manitoba all were planning research projects to fit elk with GPS collars along the Canadian border. UND also was a partner in the North Dakota study.

Jessica Howell was named the North Dakota Game and Fish Department's new Aquatic Nuisance Species coordinator. Howell previously was Aquatic Invasive Species coordinator for the state of Kansas and worked on Asian carp at South Dakota State University, where she received her master's degree in fisheries science.

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department's annual midwinter waterfowl survey in early January tallied a record 222,890 Canada geese in the state.

Results from a two-year study of cow moose showed populations continued to thrive in northwest North Dakota, an area that historically wasn't considered traditional moose country.

Cavalier, N.D., native and UND alumnus Bruce "Doc" Samson was among the year's inductees into the Fishing Hall of Fame of Minnesota. Also known as "Doctor Sonar," Samson was recognized for his efforts to educate anglers on how to use fishing electronics.

Moose numbers in northeast Minnesota were estimated at 4,020, up slightly from 3,450 the previous year but not statistically significant, the DNR said.

The city of Grand Forks was approved for a $100,000 grant from the North Dakota Outdoor Heritage Fund to assist with completing a trail and dock project along the Red River.

March

Mort Bank of Bismarck was inducted into the National Fresh Water Fishing Hall of Fame in Hayward, Wis., making him the first North Dakotan to receive the honor.

Preliminary results from a winter creel survey on Lake of the Woods showed anglers logged 1.4 million hours of ice time, keeping 270,000 pounds of saugers and 79,000 pounds of walleyes. The sauger harvest was slightly higher than the 10-year average of 230,000 pounds, while the walleye harvest lagged behind the 10-year average of 223,000 pounds. The creel survey wrapped up early because of rapidly deteriorating ice conditions.

Results from a similar survey on Upper Red Lake showed anglers logged 1.7 million hours of fishing time and kept about 113,000 pounds of walleyes, down slightly from 140,000 pounds the previous winter, when anglers spent a record 1.75 million hours on the ice of Upper Red.

Bighorn sheep numbers were looking up in western North Dakota. Results from the Game and Fish Department's fall survey showed a minimum of 292 bighorn sheep, up 8 percent from the previous year and 3 percent higher than the long-term average. The results were good news after a die-off that began in 2014, the result of a bacterial pneumonia outbreak.

A northwest Minnesota legislator introduced a bill to delay the Minnesota DNR's proposed elk herd expansion in Kittson County. Rep. Dan Fabian, R-Roseau, authored HF 3022, which only would allow the DNR to increase the elk herds if certain conditions were met to reduce depredation complaints. The bill eventually passed, putting DNR's expansion plans on indefinite hold.

April

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department said it would stock 1 million walleye fingerlings into Devils Lake and 500,000 walleye fingerlings into Stump Lake in the summer.

A new law went into effect April 1 requiring North Dakota anglers to remove plugs from bilges, live wells and other areas that hold water in boats during transport as a preventive measure against the spread of aquatic nuisance species.

The Minnesota DNR announced it would be accepting catch-and-release records for lake sturgeon, flathead catfish and muskies as part of its state record fish program.

A total of 565 students from 23 high schools were participating in the second season of the North Dakota State High School Clay Target League, up from four teams and 92 students in the league's inaugural year.

Nathan Lafleur of Devils Lake released a 51½-inch northern pike in the Devils Lake Basin that likely would have broken the state record if he had kept the fish. North Dakota's record pike, caught in 1968, measured 48 inches and weighed 37 pounds, 8 ounces.

May

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department confirmed an animal shot in late April by a ranch hand in McKenzie County was a wolverine, the first verified report in the state since the mid-1800s. Further study of the wolverine found it had a radiotransmitter that had been implanted in 2008 near Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming.

Mule deer numbers in North Dakota were up 21 percent from the previous year, based on results from the Game and Fish Department's annual April mule deer survey.

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department announced it would offer 49,000 licenses for the fall deer gun season, an increase of 5,725 from the previous year.

Minnesota lawmakers were considering legislation that would allow hunters to wear blaze pink in addition to blaze orange when afield for deer or small game. The proposal ultimately failed.

Anglers and resorts on Upper Red Lake were gearing up for the 2016 walleye opener, marking the 10th anniversary of walleye fishing reopening on the big lake after a near-collapse in the late 1990s and a subsequent recovery effort involving tribal, state and federal partners.

June

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service concluded protection of Minnesota's declining moose herd under the Endangered Species Act might be warranted. The announcement also was of interest to wildlife managers in North Dakota, which has the same moose subspecies that would be covered by any federal protection.

North Dakota's spring duck numbers were down 5 percent from the previous year but remained considerably higher than the long-term average, the Game and Fish Department reported. The index of 3.4 million ducks was the 20th-highest index on record.

A catfish tagged in August 2015 on the Red River near Lockport, Man., was caught May 14 below the Drayton (N.D.) Dam and again June 11 in Grand Forks—both times in the boat of local catfish guide Brad Durick.

Grand Forks Central's trapshooting team won the 2016 North Dakota High School Clay Target League state tournament with a score of 475—three points ahead of second-place Devils Lake.

July

Spring pheasant crowing counts in North Dakota were up 2 percent, and sharptail numbers were up 6 percent from the previous year, the Game and Fish Department reported.

Longtime Devils Lake guide and outdoors TV personality Jason Mitchell was inducted into the North Dakota Fishing Hall of Fame.

The Minnesota DNR said planning was in the works for a new off-road vehicle trail spanning more than 400 miles from Lake Superior to the North Dakota border.

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department reported it stocked more than 150 lakes with nearly 11 million walleye fingerlings, a record for the agency.

August

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department said the state's duck index was 3.89 million, an increase of 11 percent from the previous year.

Continental duck numbers were down slightly—but statistically unchanged—from the previous year, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service reported. Total duck numbers in the continental survey area were estimated at 48.4 million, down from 49.5 million the previous year but 38 percent higher than the long-term average since 1955.

The DNR said the number of small game hunters in 2015 in Minnesota was on par with the previous year. The survey put pheasant hunters at 63,350, up 10 percent from the previous year; duck hunters at 76,243, about the same; and ruffed grouse hunters at 79,058, a decrease of 5 percent.

Longtime hunter education instructor Harold Randall of Grand Forks received a lifetime achievement award, and Lynn Baier of Fordville, N.D., was recognized as an instructor of the year Aug. 27 during the North Dakota Game and Fish Department's annual training conference in Bismarck.

September

All signs pointed to a good waterfowl season in northeast North Dakota, but wildlife managers cautioned hunters to be aware of wet, muddy conditions, which could scatter the birds and hamper access.

Minnesota wildlife artist James Hautman was the winner of the 2016 Federal Duck Stamp Art Contest. Hautman's acrylic painting of Canada geese will grace the 2017-2018 federal Duck Stamp. The national contest win was the fifth for Hautman, of Chaska, Minn., tying him with his brother, Joseph, whose art appears on the 2016-2017 Duck Stamp.

The North Dakota Petroleum Council donated $10,000 to the Mule Deer Foundation for the Byron Richards Ranch Project. Located near Beach, N.D., the tract covers about 22,000 acres that will be rehabilitated and enrolled into the Game and Fish Department's Private Land Open to Sportsmen—PLOTS—program.

October

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department predicted pheasant hunters likely would have to work harder to shoot their limits when the season opened Oct. 8. Results from summer roadside brood surveys pegged a 7 percent decline in total pheasant numbers, the department reported.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service listed the zander as an "injurious wildlife" species under the Lacey Act. A European cousin to the walleye, zander were stocked in 1989 into Spiritwood Lake near Jamestown, N.D. Christopher Sayler of Jamestown caught a 32-inch zander weighing 11 pounds, 3 ounces from Spiritwood in July 2013 that stands as the state record.

It took some sleuthing, but the mystery of a catfish with a yellow tag caught on the Red River near Oslo, Minn., was solved when it was found the fish had been tagged in 2010 as part of a fishing derby on the Red in Lockport, Man. The catfish had confounded fisheries managers in Minnesota and Manitoba, because neither the tag's color nor its number matched what they used for research.

Snowmobile icon David Johnson of Roseau, Minn., who built the first Polaris snowmobile in 1954 in a Roseau machine shop, died Oct. 8 in Roseau. He was 93.

Diane Schull of Fisher, Minn., took delivery of the 2016 Ford F150 four-wheel drive pickup she won in a raffle sponsored by Pheasants Forever and Northland Ford Dealers, which covers franchises in all or parts of seven states. Schull had bought the ticket in June from an East Grand Forks Senior High School student selling tickets for the Red River Valley Chapter of Pheasants Forever as part of a fundraiser for the school's trapshooting team. Schull's big prize marked the third time the local Pheasants Forever chapter had sold the winning ticket.

November

More than 51,000 North Dakota hunters who applied for deer gun licenses would be on the sidelines when season opened Nov. 4. That was despite a slight increase in the number of available deer gun tags.

Wildlife managers in northwest Minnesota were optimistic about the prospects for the state's firearms deer opener Nov. 5. Driven by better deer numbers, more permit areas were offering hunters the option of shooting either a buck or a doe instead of limiting them to bucks-only or issuing antlerless permits by lottery.

The National Park Service announced plans to remove about 30 surplus elk from the South Unit of Theodore Roosevelt National Park as part of an effort that would continue through Dec. 17. The management goal called for maintaining an elk herd of between 100 and 400 animals. The number in recent years has been about 200, the National Park Service said.

Grand Forks raptor expert Tim Driscoll, along with Erika Kolbow of Turtle River State Park and other volunteers, banded 207 saw-whet owls this fall in the park—more than twice the number banded in 2015.

Two deer in southeast Minnesota tested positive for chronic wasting disease, prompting the DNR to develop an aggressive response plan to kill additional deer in the area in an effort to halt the spread of the disease.

December

The DNR said hunters in northwest Minnesota shot about 52,000 deer, an increase of about 9½ percent from the previous year's harvest of 48,000. The DNR's northwest region covers roughly the northwest quarter of the state as far east as Lake of the Woods, Beltrami and Hubbard counties and as far south as Alexandria and Glenwood, Minn.

Longtime shooting sports enthusiast and trapshooting instructor Don Dietrich of Grand Forks died suddenly Dec. 11. He was 72.

Ross Hier, a veteran wildlife manager for the DNR in Crookston retired Dec. 13. Hier, 60, had worked at the Crookston DNR office since 1988, first as an assistant area wildlife manager before becoming acting area manager in 2012. The DNR named him area manager for the Crookston office in 2013.

Results from an annual fall fish survey on Lake of the Woods yielded strong catches of both walleyes and saugers, the DNR reported. Walleye numbers averaged 22 per net, compared with the long-term average of about 15. The survey yielded 21 saugers, higher than the long-term average of 13.9 but comparable to the 10-year average.

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department was exploring a plan to extend the early Canada goose season by as much as seven days in most of the state in 2017 as part of an effort to increase the harvest of resident geese. With the proposed change, the early season would end as late as Sept. 22 everywhere except the Missouri River Goose Zone and a new zone north of Lake Sakakawea. North Dakota has an estimated population of about 300,000 giant Canadas, and hunters in the state shoot 200,000 to 250,000 of the birds annually.