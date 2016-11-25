WORTH A LOOK: How to survive a fall through the ice

Brace yourself: The immediate reaction is to gasp for air, but breathing in freezing water increases the chances of drowning.

Keep calm: Do not panic or flail your arms; this will release more body heat. Keep your head above the water and grab onto the ice in the direction you came from.

Do not undress winter clothes: Keep winter clothing on while in the water. It will help keep in body heat, and any air inside the clothing will help you float.

Get horizontal: Once you've gotten most of your upper body out of the water, kick your legs as strongly as possible in hopes of getting yourself out of the water and onto the ice.

Roll onto the ice: Do not stand up, roll over the ice once you're out to help prevent more cracks in the ice and from falling in again.

Retrace your steps: Once out and far enough away from the hole, slowly trace your footsteps back to safety.

Throw, don't go: Never enter the water to rescue someone. If someone is there to help you it is safer for that person to throw a lifesaving device, branch, coat or rope into the water, wait until you grab hold and then tow you to safety.

Get warm: Seek medical attention to bring body temperature back to normal.

-- Herald staff report