OUTDOORS CALENDAR

N.D. Game and Fish Advisory Board

• Nov. 28: District 5 (Cass, Ransom, Richland, Sargent, Steele and Traill counties), 7 p.m., American Legion (south of Lake Elsie), Hankinson, N.D. Advisory board member: Duane Hanson, West Fargo, (701) 367-4249.

• Nov. 28: District 2 (Bottineau, Burke, McHenry, Mountrail, Pierce, Renville and Ward counties), 7 p.m., Berthold Sportsmen Club, 210 Main St., Berthold, N.D. Advisory board member: Robert Gjellstad, Voltaire, (701) 338-2281.

• Nov. 29: District 6 (Barnes, Dickey, Foster, Griggs, Logan, LaMoure, McIntosh, Stutsman and Wells counties), 7 p.m., The Bunker, 1520 Third St. SE, Jamestown, N.D. Advisory board member: Joel Christoferson, Litchville, N.D., (701) 973-4981.

• Nov. 29: District 7 (Burleigh, Emmons, Grant, Kidder, McLean, Mercer, Morton, Oliver, Sheridan and Sioux counties), North Dakota Game and Fish Department headquarters, 100 N. Bismarck Expressway, Bismarck. Advisory board member: Dave Nehring, Bismarck, (701) 214-3184.

• Dec. 5: District 1 (Divide, McKenzie and Williams counties), 7 p.m., Rough Rider Center, 2209 Wolves Den Parkway, Watford City, N.D. Advisory board member: Jason Leiseth, Arnegard, N.D., (701) 586-3714.

• Dec. 5: District 8 (Adams, Billings, Bowman, Dunn, Golden Valley, Hettinger, Slope and Stark counties), 7 p.m., La Quinta Inn & Suites, Dickinson, N.D. Advisory board member: Dwight Hecker, Fairfield, N.D., (701) 575-4952.

• Dec. 6: District 3 (Benson, Cavalier, Eddy, Ramsey, Rolette and Towner counties), 7 p.m., Armory, Cando, N.D. Advisory board member: Tom Rost, Devils Lake, (701) 350-1424.

• Dec. 6: District 4 (Grand Forks, Nelson, Pembina and Walsh counties), 7 p.m., American Legion Club, 208 N. Main St., Fordville, N.D., Dakota Prairie Wildlife Club is host and will be serving chili before the meeting. Advisory board member: Joe Solseng, (701) 317-5009.

Events

• Dec. 3: Annual Christmas tree-cutting event, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., south-central portion of Glacial Ridge National Wildlife Refuge (formerly the Lee Nursery) on state Highway 32. Signs will be posted along the highway marking locations, but participants will need to stop at the Glacial Ridge Project Office 3 miles south of U.S. Highway 2 on Highway 32. The Friends group will serve coffee, hot apple cider and cookies. A variety of conifers will be available for hand-cutting only; no chainsaws allowed. Event will be rescheduled for the same hours Dec. 10 in case of inclement weather. Info: (218) 687-2299 ext. 10.

• Dec. 10: Wreath-making 101, Lake Bemidji State Park, 10 miles north of Bemidji off U.S. Highway 71 North. Sessions set for 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. Materials fee $8.50, maximum 20 people per session; registration required. Sign up by Dec. 1 by calling (218) 308-2300.

• Dec. 11: Advanced wreath-making, 1 to 3 p.m., Lake Bemidji State Park, 10 miles north of Bemidji off U.S. Highway 71. Materials fee is $5; class limited to 15. Registration required by Dec. 1: (218) 308-2300.

Fishing

• Dec. 2-4: 24th annual St. Paul Ice Fishing and Winter Sports Show, St. Paul RiverCentre, 175 Kellogg Blvd. W., St. Paul. Show hours 1 to 7 p.m. Dec. 2, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 3 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 4.

• Jan. 14: Fourth annual Wounded Warriors Guide Service ice fishing tournament, Woodland Resort, Devils Lake. Entry fee $150 per two-person team, covers entry fee, general raffle, meal and commemorative shirt. Rules meeting set for 7 p.m. Jan. 13 at Woodland Resort. Tickets can be purchased at Grand Forks Scheels, online at wwgnsmn.org or at Woodland Resort. Info: Dave Morse: dave@wwgsmn.org.

• Jan. 28: 33rd annual Devils Lake Volunteer Fire Department Ice Fishing Tournament, 1 to 3:30 p.m., Six-Mile Bay, Devils Lake. More info: dlvfdicefishingtourney.com or by calling the Devils Lake Fire Department at (701) 662-4903.