TALKIN' with DOKKEN

A. What you describe is exactly what makes fishing the Red River—and rivers in general—so much fun.

You never know what you're going to catch.

According to the "Red River Anglers Guide," available on the websites of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and the North Dakota Game and Fish Department, the Red River has more than 70 species of fish.

That list includes popular gamefish such as channel catfish, walleyes, saugers, northern pike, smallmouth bass and even the occasional muskie. I've never caught a muskie on the Red, but I caught two smallmouth bass on the river earlier this fall about half an hour apart in the same location.

I won't divulge the location, but I will say both smallmouths were very respectable fish. It's only speculation, but I suspect they came from the Red Lake River, which sports an excellent smallmouth bass population.

Thanks to restocking efforts, the Red also holds a small, but recovering population of lake sturgeon. According to the "Red River Anglers Guide," sturgeon were common in the Red River and several of its tributaries until the early 1900s, when dams and declining water quality combined to all but decimate the species.

The DNR initiated its stocking program in 1997. Coupled with the removal or modification of lowhead dams along the river and tributaries, the results are paying dividends, and a handful of sturgeon are reported caught every year.

In addition to the species you mention above, other species found in the Red River include bigmouth buffalo, river carpsucker, bullheads, suckers, redhorse, eelpout and numerous minnow species.

Bottom line: The Red is a rich, diverse fishery.