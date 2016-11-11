Ask the DNR: Late-season life jacket options

However, late season waterfowl hunters face an even greater risk of drowning during the "cold water" months, when hypothermia and cold water shock make survival without a life jacket much less likely. For that reason, a foam-filled life vest or float coat is the safest choice for late season hunters, as the foam provides some insulation against cold water should you fall in. Float coats are an especially convenient option: They are warm and waterproof, come in a variety of popular camouflage patterns and eliminate the need to wear two outer layers (a jacket and life jacket).

Bottom line? Choosing a life jacket style that works for you, and wearing it every time you're on the water, is not only a good choice — it's the best choice you could have made.

To learn more about life jacket options and requirements, check out the link on the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources' website at mndnr.gov/boatingsafety.

-- Lisa Dugan

Dugan is boat and water safety outreach coordinator for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.