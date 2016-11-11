Shooting feral pigs is illegal

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department and other state and federal agencies want all of these hunters to be on the lookout for feral pigs while they're in the field.

Realistically, the odds of a hunter coming across a feral pig are extremely low in North Dakota, but it can happen. If it does, state officials want to know about it as soon as possible.

Urgency is important because the state does not want feral pigs to become established. At the same time, Game and Fish reminds hunters and landowners who might come across feral pigs that shooting them is illegal unless a person is protecting property or livestock.

Reporting is important so agencies can quickly come up with a plan for eliminating the pigs. The reporting rule also prevents hunters in the field from shooting what they may think is a feral pig, only to find out later it was a domestic pig that simply had wandered off from a nearby farm.

Casey Anderson, assistant wildlife chief for Game and Fish, said feral swine first were documented in North Dakota in the summer of 2007, when state and federal agencies became aware of two separate bands: one in the western Badlands southwest of Grassy Butte, N.D., and another in the Turtle Mountains.

Since then, feral pigs have been reported in several other areas of the state.

In each case, the pigs were captured and/or killed, and at this time, North Dakota does not have any known established local feral pig populations.

While the state doesn't have any known established populations, there has been at least one random feral pig taken this fall, which means it's always possible for a hunter to come across one. Anderson said it is important to know you can't shoot them but instead contact the State Board of Animal Health immediately.

A landowner may eliminate wild pigs on his or her land if they pose an immediate threat, but must contact the state Board of Animal Health within 24 hours at (701) 328-2655. The board then will make arrangements with the landowner to obtain the entire pig for disease testing. The landowner must follow any instructions given by the board regarding the handling and preservation of the carcass.

Feral pigs, by definition, can be stray domestic pigs that have adapted to living in the wild, introduced Eurasian wild boars or varied hybrids of each. They are a threat to domestic livestock, agricultural crops, public safety, natural habitat and wildlife because of their destructive nature and potential to transmit diseases.

Feral hogs elsewhere

According to scientists, more than 30 states have feral hog populations. Today, the U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates more than 5 million wild hogs in the country. These animals are said to cause $1.5 billion in damages each year.

Once established, eliminating feral hog populations is difficult. In Missouri, for instance, wildlife managers have tried many methods but found that trapping worked best. In 2015, Missouri Department of Conservation staff and partners removed nearly 3,700 feral hogs from the state.

Make the call

Anyone who observes or suspects the presence of feral pigs should call the North Dakota Board of Animal Health at (701) 328-2655, Game and Fish Department at (701) 328-6300 or U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services at (701) 355-3300.