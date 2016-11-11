Merganser makes a special day and place

This is an especially attractive variety of duck, next to the wood duck, the most colorful, and next to the bufflehead, perhaps the showiest.

So its presence makes Salyer refuge a special place.

This is getting it backward, though, for it is Salyer that is attractive to mergansers, and the mergansers reward a birding expedition to J. Clark Salyer.

Salyer is a rich mixture of habitat types, but the main one is a wooded waterway. That is what attracts the mergansers. The birds nest in cavities in trees.

Hooded mergansers are not the only attraction of the Salyer refuge, however. The refuge is well known as a staging area for migrating waterfowl. Very large concentrations of Canada geese and snow geese occur there. So do large flocks of ducks. There are swans, as well—so Salyer is pretty much a waterfowl lover's dream spot.

On a road trip across northern North Dakota the week before the election, I made a detour to visit the refuge. Along its 22-mile auto tour route, I saw tens of thousands of geese, thousands of ducks, hundreds of cranes, five bald eagles and two deer hunters.

The hooded mergansers were a highlight of the trip. I saw several, but one pair was especially cooperative, swimming past several times and displaying their fine plumage.

Hooded mergansers are dimorphic; that is, the sexes are not alike, though I think they are both attractive. Females have longish feathers on their heads, giving them a kind of windswept look. These feathers are slightly rust colored, but the female is gray overall. Males are more colorful, with white patches on the sides of the head and the chest, which is divided by vertical black stripes. The breast is chestnut, the back is black.

Of course, it's the head feathers that give the hooded merganser its common name. In courtship, the male merganser makes full use of these in displays to the female. It's this, rather than the plumage alone, that gives the hooded merganser its reputation as a show-off. Among the ducks, buffleheads are its only rivals in this regard.

Two other merganser species occur in North America: common merganser and red-breasted merganser. Neither breeds in the state. Both also occur in Europe and Asia. Hooded mergansers, however, are strictly American.

They occur as breeding birds along wooded streams and lakeshores across the eastern half of the continent as far north as Norway House, Man., at the head of Lake Winnipeg about 500 miles north of Grand Forks. They also occur on the Pacific Coast from the Alaska Panhandle to the Oregon Coast and farther south in winter.

In North Dakota, hooded mergansers might be confused with buffleheads, a fairly closely related species. The bufflehead is a two-toned duck, however, lacking the rust and orange of the hooded merganser. Female buffleheads are pretty uniformly gray, with a white cheek patch behind and below the eye. The white on the male is more extensive, covering the chest and breast. The head is more rounded than the merganser's, and the white patch extends around the back of the head.

J. Clark Salyer is a special place for reasons beyond its hooded mergansers. It is the largest national wildlife refuge in North Dakota, more than 58,000 acres. It has a variety of habitat types, including sand hills and grasslands as well as wetlands.

Although it is a place for nature, it is not a natural place but rather a managed landscape. A series of small dams were built across the Mouse River creating extensive marshes that stretch for more than 40 miles along the river from just north of Towner, N.D., to the Canadian border. In addition to habitat for wildlife, it offers a driving tour, hiking trails, a canoe route and fishing hole. The headquarters of the refuge are near Upham, N.D., about a three-hour drive from Grand Forks.

Mouse is the official name for the river in North Dakota; in Canada—and widely also in North Dakota—it is called the Souris River.

The refuge is named for J. Clark Salyer II, who was chief of the Division of Wildlife Refuges in the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service from 1934 to 1961. A native of Missouri, Salyer began his career teaching biology at Minot High School.

The refuge was established in 1935 and is one of 545 wildlife refuges in the National Wildlife Refuge System.