Camp Cookbook: Venison with Gravy

After that, muzzleloader seasons begin after Thanksgiving.

If you're a deer hunter, chances are you or someone in your crew succeeded in bagging at least one buck or doe this fall.

If that's the case, count yourself fortunate; there's good eating on the horizon.

Handled properly in the field, venison is a treat for the tastebuds that should be treasured. It's lean, healthy and can be prepared in numerous ways.

Of all the options available for preparing venison, it doesn't get much more basic than serving with spuds and gravy. This recipe for Venison with Gravy comes from the "Kris' Kitchen" file on Babe Winkelman's website, winkelman.com.

Kris Winkelman hosts the cooking segment on her husband's outdoors TV show.

"You can use mule deer, you can use antelope, you can use anything you want in this recipe," she says in a video clip while preparing the recipe.

Venison with Gravy

Ingredients:

Venison, elk chops or steak pieces

1 cup water

Seasoned salt and your favorite grill seasoning to taste

10-ounce can of cream of mushroom soup

Pearl onions (half a bag or 10 to 15 onions)

Mushrooms fresh or canned

8 ounces sour cream

one-half cup of water with 1 tablespoon cornstarch mixed until smooth.

Salt and pepper to taste

Preparation:

Place steaks in slow cooker with water, onions and seasoning. Cover and cook for 3 to 4 hours. Add to slow cooker cornstarch mixture, soup, mushrooms, sour cream and heat. Serve over mashed potatoes.

-- Babe Winkelman Productions