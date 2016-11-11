Search
    Camp Cookbook: Venison with Gravy

    By Brad Dokken Today at 12:16 p.m.
    Venison is the key ingredient in Kris Winkelman's recipe for Venison with Gravy, but any kind of meat can be used. (Babe Winkelman Productions)

    Deer season is winding down in northwest Minnesota, but it continues through Nov. 20 in the northeast part of the state and across North Dakota.

    After that, muzzleloader seasons begin after Thanksgiving.

    If you're a deer hunter, chances are you or someone in your crew succeeded in bagging at least one buck or doe this fall.

    If that's the case, count yourself fortunate; there's good eating on the horizon.

    Handled properly in the field, venison is a treat for the tastebuds that should be treasured. It's lean, healthy and can be prepared in numerous ways.

    Of all the options available for preparing venison, it doesn't get much more basic than serving with spuds and gravy. This recipe for Venison with Gravy comes from the "Kris' Kitchen" file on Babe Winkelman's website, winkelman.com.

    Kris Winkelman hosts the cooking segment on her husband's outdoors TV show.

    "You can use mule deer, you can use antelope, you can use anything you want in this recipe," she says in a video clip while preparing the recipe.

    Venison with Gravy

    Ingredients:

    Venison, elk chops or steak pieces

    1 cup water

    Seasoned salt and your favorite grill seasoning to taste

    10-ounce can of cream of mushroom soup

    Pearl onions (half a bag or 10 to 15 onions)

    Mushrooms fresh or canned

    8 ounces sour cream

    one-half cup of water with 1 tablespoon cornstarch mixed until smooth.

    Salt and pepper to taste

    Preparation:

    Place steaks in slow cooker with water, onions and seasoning. Cover and cook for 3 to 4 hours. Add to slow cooker cornstarch mixture, soup, mushrooms, sour cream and heat. Serve over mashed potatoes.

    -- Babe Winkelman Productions

    Brad Dokken

    Brad Dokken is editor of the Herald's Northland Outdoors section and also works as a copy editor and page designer. Dokken joined the Herald company in November 1985 as a copy editor for Agweek magazine and joined the Herald staff in 1989. He worked as a copy editor in the features and news departments before becoming outdoors editor in 1998. He also writes a blog called Compass Points. A Roseau, Minn., native, Dokken is a graduate of Bemidji State University. 

    BDokken@gfherald.com
    (701) 780-1148
