ASK THE DNR
Q. What does the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources do with animals that are taken illegally (poached)?
A: For those animals that are taken illegally, the DNR tries to ensure they are not wasted. Meat from illegally harvested wild game such as deer is often donated to food shelves and other groups that serve those less fortunate. However, sometimes meat must be thrown away or destroyed. This has been especially true for fish. The DNR has an agreement with the Minnesota Department of Health to dispose of meat, such as pre-packaged fish fillets, because it is often hard to tell whether or not the packaging was done properly.
In some cases the animal, or parts of the animal such as deer antlers, are turned over to schools and other educational institutions for study. Some also appear in the DNR's "Wall of Shame" trailers, which are displayed at fairs and events around the state.
We encourage citizens to report game and fish violations to the Turn In Poachers (TIP) hotline at (800) 652-9093. Cell phone users can dial #TIP. Informants can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.
-- Lt. Col. Greg Salo
Salo is assistant director of the DNR's Enforcement Division.