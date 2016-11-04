ASK THE DNR

In some cases the animal, or parts of the animal such as deer antlers, are turned over to schools and other educational institutions for study. Some also appear in the DNR's "Wall of Shame" trailers, which are displayed at fairs and events around the state.

We encourage citizens to report game and fish violations to the Turn In Poachers (TIP) hotline at (800) 652-9093. Cell phone users can dial #TIP. Informants can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

-- Lt. Col. Greg Salo

Salo is assistant director of the DNR's Enforcement Division.