OUTDOORS CALENDAR

Events

• Nov. 19: "Discovering the Civilian Conservation Corps: Exploring the North Country Trail and Itasca Along the Dr. Roberts Trail," 1 to 3 p.m. Itasca State Park. Meet outside Forest Inn across from Douglas Lodge. Info: (218) 699-7251.

• Nov. 20: Christmas open house, 1 to 5 p.m., Icelandic State Park, 13571 state Highway 5, Cavalier, N.D. Pioneer Heritage Center will be decorated with trees, lights and Christmas displays. Info: parkrec.nd.gov.

• Nov. 21: Snowshoe Lacing, 6:30 p.m., Lake Bemidji State Park. Class will be from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Nov. 22, 23 and 28. Info: (218) 308-2300.

• Dec. 10: Wreath-making 101, Lake Bemidji State Park, 10 miles north of Bemidji off U.S. Highway 71 North. Sessions set for 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. Materials fee $8.50, maximum 20 people per session; registration required. Sign up by Dec. 1 by calling (218) 308-2300.

• Dec. 11: Advanced wreath-making, 1 to 3 p.m., Lake Bemidji State Park, 10 miles north of Bemidji off U.S. Highway 71. Materials fee is $5; class limited to 15. Registration required by Dec. 1: (218) 308-2300.

• Dec. 17: Annual winter bird survey, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lake Bemidji State Park. Meet at the Visitor Center. Info: John Fylpaa, (218) 308-2300 or by email at John.fylpaa@state.mn.us.

Fishing

• Nov. 18-20: Minnesota Hard Water Ice Fishing Expo, National Sports Center, Blaine, Minn. Show hours 2 to 8 p.m. Nov. 18, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 19 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 20. Daily admission $10 adults, $7 youth 12 to 17 and free 11 and younger.

• Dec. 2-4: 24th annual St. Paul Ice Fishing and Winter Sports Show, St. Paul RiverCentre, 175 Kellogg Blvd. W., St. Paul. Show hours 1 to 7 p.m. Dec. 2, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 3 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 4.

• Jan. 14: Fourth annual Wounded Warriors Guide Service ice fishing tournament, Woodland Resort, Devils Lake. Entry fee $150 per two-person team, covers entry fee, general raffle, meal and commemorative shirt. Rules meeting set for 7 p.m. Jan. 13 at Woodland Resort. Tickets can be purchased at Grand Forks Scheels, online at wwgnsmn.org or at Woodland Resort. Info: Dave Morse: dave@wwgsmn.org.

• Jan. 28: 33rd annual Devils Lake Volunteer Fire Department Ice Fishing Tournament, 1 to 3:30 p.m., Six-Mile Bay, Devils Lake. More than $275,000 in prizes. Tickets cost $25 and can be purchased by sending a stamped, self-addressed envelope to DL Fishing Tourney, Box 32, Devils Lake, ND 58301. More info: dlvfdicefishingtourney.com or by calling the Devils Lake Fire Department at (701) 662-4903.

• Jan. 28: Brainerd Jaycees $150,000 Ice Fishing Extravaganza, Gull Lake near Brainerd, Minn. Tickets will be available for $30 exclusively at Mills Fleet Farm locations Nov. 1 through Nov. 30. Beginning Dec. 1 and continuing through Jan. 22, tickets cost $50 and are available online at icefishing.org or by sending an entry form and payment by Jan. 15 to Brainerd Jaycees, Box 523, Brainerd, MN 56401.

Meetings

• Dec. 6: North Dakota Game and Fish Department Advisory Board meeting for District 4, 7 p.m., American Legion Club, 208 N. Main St., Fordville, N.D. Hosted by the Dakota Prairie Wildlife Club. Chili will be served before the meeting.

Hunting

• Nov. 25: North Dakota muzzleloader season begins at noon.

• Nov. 26: Minnesota muzzleloader opener; through Dec. 11.

Trapping

• Nov. 21-27: North Dakota fisher hunting and trapping; season limit one. Info: gf.nd.gov.

• Nov. 26: Minnesota fisher and pine marten, north of Interstate 94 and U.S. Highway 10 only.

• Nov. 26: Minnesota bobcat, north of Interstate 94 and U.S. Highway 10 only.