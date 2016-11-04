Young eagles present ID challenge

What is it? Ralph Kingsbury wondered. He'd taken the photograph near his farm at Nash, northwest of Grafton, N.D.

A bald eagle, I figured, based on the bird's size, the very prominent bill, the posture and the perch.

The trouble was no white head and no white tail.

Reason: This was an immature bird, in its first season. It will be three years before the eagle reaches its iconic appearance, with the white head and tail that complete its image.

In the meantime, the bald eagle will present one of the great challenges in bird identification. Young bald eagles can be confused with several other species.

Turkey vultures are large, dark, soaring birds. They have small heads, however, and much less prominent bills. The flight pattern is also different. Vultures soar with wings held in a dihedral, a shallow V-shape, that once recognized is a reliable field mark. Further, vultures tend to circle as they soar. Eagles more often are straight line fliers. Plus, vultures tend to appear in flocks; eagles usually are solitary. Finally, eagles appear heavy in flight; vultures appear lighter, even if they seem more ominous.

More confusion

The rough-legged hawk is a second source of confusion. This is a large hawk, though nowhere nearly as large as a bald eagle. It does show the mottled black and white plumage of the bald eagle. Its posture and perching habits are similar.

Most vexing, perhaps, is that rough-legged hawks tend to be dark-bodied and light-headed, so at a distance, a rough-legged hawk at rest can resemble an adult bald eagle. A close look removes any doubt, however. Rough-legged hawks display distinct plumage patterns, including a light breast with a broad, dark stripe.

Rough-legged hawks in flight shouldn't be confused with eagles, either, for two reasons: plumage and flight pattern. Rough-legged hawks have a prominent white patch just ahead of the tail, an area birders refer to "the rump." This almost always is visible. Bald eagles never have it. Rough-legged hawks have a unique ability to hover, the only large hawk that can do so. A big, hovering hawk therefore is a rough-legged hawk.

One caveat here: Rough-legged hawks occur in two color phases. A significant minority of birds, perhaps 20 percent, are melanistic, which means they are dark overall. The flight pattern will resolve that difficulty.

Golden challenge

This brings us to the greatest challenge in clinching the identification of immature bald eagles. They are very similar to golden eagles (even though the two species are not as closely related as their names suggest). Golden eagles have some white in their plumage throughout their lives, but it decreases with age, paradoxically the opposite of other species, including humans and horses. In general, though, the white is less at all ages than it is in immature bald eagles, and it never appears on the head as it does on bald eagles as they age. White does appear on the tail, but never so prominently as in aging bald eagles. Rather, white on golden eagles generally is on the underside of the wings; bald eagles generally show less white there.

Timing provides another hint. Bald eagles nest in our area; they appear here in midsummer. Migrant birds pass in October and November. Golden eagles nest farther west, but they linger farther north. They appear in the Red River Valley in late winter and early spring, though not every year and generally in small numbers.

The upshot of all this is that a very large, mottled bird seen in summer and fall likely is a bald eagle, by a large margin. Such a bird seen in winter and early spring is more likely a bald eagle.

Given a chance, a close examination should seal the identification.

November is the best time of year to see bald eagles in our area. A significant part of the central Canadian population moves south through the Red River Valley. The Red River itself seems to be a sort of southbound highway for the eagles, and the rising land that marks the edges of the valley provides lift as warm air moves up against them.

Bald eagles migrate in a broad front, I realized Tuesday on a road trip that took me west past Devils Lake and through Upper Souris and J. Clark Salyer national wildlife refuges in north central North Dakota, My count of bald eagles reached a dozen, eight of them adults and four at various stages of maturity.