OUTDOORS NOTEBOOK

The past several years, the park has kept the population at 200 animals.

The South Unit's backcountry trails will not be closed during the time elk are being removed. The reduction efforts could take place at any point in the seven-day week depending on staff availability to provide greater program flexibility and take advantage of favorable weather conditions.

Roads and overlooks, as well as Cottonwood Campground and the four front-country trails in the South Unit—Buck Hill, Wind Canyon, Ridgeline Nature Trail and Coal Vein Trail—also will remain open.

Although the park's elk herd has chronic wasting disease-free status, staff will continue to test culled elk to support North Dakota's monitoring effort for this infectious disease. Elk meat will be packed out of the park and donated to Sportsmen Against Hunger through the North Dakota Community Action Partnership. The park has conducted elk management operations with little change over the past six years, and this year will be no exception. Park staff will continue to use only non-leaded ammunition during the reduction.

-- Herald staff report

Artist goes 4 for 4 in stamp contests

Richfield, Minn., artist Timothy Turenne won the 2017 Minnesota Walleye Stamp contest. His painting was selected by judges from among eight entries for the annual contest sponsored by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

Turenne's painting of a walleye foraging on minnows will be featured on the 2017 walleye stamp.

Turenne also won the walleye stamp contest in 2010 and now has won all four state stamp contests he's entered this year—leaving out only the pheasant stamp.

"This is an incredible feat to win all these contests in one year," said Neil Vanderbosch, DNR fisheries program consultant. "The only reason he did not enter the pheasant stamp contest this year was because he won that contest last year and was ineligible to enter."

The voluntary walleye stamp validation costs $5 but is not required to fish or keep walleye. For an extra 75 cents, buyers will be mailed the pictorial stamp. A pictorial collectable stamp without the validation is available for $5.75. Walleye stamps are available year-round and need not be purchased at the same time as fishing licenses.

The DNR offers no prizes for the stamp contest winner, but the winning artist retains the right to reproduce the work.

Revenue from stamp sales is used to purchase walleyes for stocking in Minnesota's lakes. More info: mndnr.gov/stamps.

-- Minnesota DNR

Did you know?

• Grafton High School was the top trapshoot team in the fall season of the North Dakota High School Clay Target League, which wrapped up Oct. 29. Grafton's team accumulated 1,443.5 points on the season, while Richland (N.D.) High School was second with 1,135 points. Calvin Clasen of Shanley High School in Fargo had the high overall male average with 23.10, and Emma Mielke of Valley City High School had the high overall female average with 16.9. More info: ndclaytarget.com.

• North Dakota requires a permit for anyone wanting to take possession of a dead deer or parts such as the skull and antlers found near a road or in the field. Only shed antlers can be possessed without a permit. The permits are free and available from game wardens and local law enforcement officers. Hunters cannot leave dead deer on the side of a road or in a ditch, and deer parts can't be thrown in commercial trash receptacles.

• Angler Kanchic Yang of St. Paul caught Minnesota's new state record white bass Oct. 10 at Vadnais Lake in Ramsey County. The fish weighed 4 pounds, 8 ounces, was 20 inches long and had a girth of 16 inches. Minnesota's previous state record white bass weighed 4 pounds, 2 ounces. North Dakota's state record white bass, which came from Six-Mile Bay of Devils Lake in June 2012, weighed 4 pounds, 10 ounces and measured 19 inches. Charlie Vang of Brooklyn Park, Minn., caught the fish.

• Archery hunters took 113 deer during this year's bow hunts Oct. 20-21 and Oct. 29-30 on the 53,000-acre Camp Ripley Military Reservation near Little Falls, Minn. The DNR issued 2,995 permits, and 2,270 hunters participated. Participation and harvest declined this year since bonus permits weren't allowed. Brian Sanoski of Randall, Minn., took the largest buck, tipping the scales at 218 pounds. Devin Nelson of Watkins, Minn., weighed in the largest doe at 148 pounds.

-- Compiled by Brad Dokken