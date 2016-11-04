October again passes in a blur

October's where it's at.

Anyone who spends time outdoors in October likely has an abundance of stories to share about days in the field or in the boat. I fished more than I hunted, but I still logged some memorable days in the woods with shotgun in hand, both alone and in the company of friends.

The month seemed to pass in a blur, but here, in no particular order, are a few of my highlights.

The giant pumpkin

Rick Swenson's quest to set a Guinness World Record by paddling a giant pumpkin nearly 26 miles down the Red River from Grand Forks to Oslo, Minn., is one of the more unusual and more enjoyable stories I've covered in some time.

Not exactly outdoors in the traditional sense, but it's not every day you see a person paddle a giant pumpkin down the Red River.

Swenson, of Fergus Falls, Minn., grows giant pumpkins as a hobby and decided to go for a pumpkin-paddling record as a way to one-up a friend who also grows the gargantuan gourds in Lancaster, Minn., and drops a pumpkin on an old car every fall.

Once the paperwork is complete and everything verified, Swenson should have his world record.

I couldn't help but laugh when I met Swenson the afternoon of Oct. 14 at the north boat ramp in Grand Forks. He had the pumpkin he planned to paddle on a flatbed trailer and stopped to check the boat ramp for the next morning's launch.

Just in case the pumpkin split a seam—or whatever it is giant pumpkins do when they malfunction—he had a backup pumpkin, as well.

Swenson drew quite a crowd the next morning when he set out shortly after daybreak accompanied by a five-man support crew following in two boats in case something went wrong. The pumpkin looked like a giant bagel in the water, but it proved to be a seaworthy vessel, and Swenson paddled into Oslo shortly after 9 that evening, 13 hours and 40 minutes after setting out from Grand Forks.

Thanks to friend and fishing partner Brad Durick, I was able to get an on-the-water view of Swenson's progress throughout the afternoon. The trek provided the perfect excuse for Durick, his 6-year-old son, Braden, and I to wet a line, as well, and the fish cooperated.

I'm glad we were fishing in a boat and not aboard a giant pumpkin.

Remembering a friend

We paid tribute during our annual October grouse trip to friend and hunting/fishing partner Bob Glassmann of Roseau, Minn., who died unexpectedly in April at age 63.

Two friends and I hunted a trail in Beltrami Island State Forest south of Warroad, Minn., that's named after Glassmann. The Robert "Bob" Glassmann Track is part of the Star of the North Trail system that's being developed in the forest in a cooperative venture between the Lake of the Woods Chapter of the Ruffed Grouse Society and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

Glassmann was an active member of the Lake of the Woods RGS chapter and frequently hunted Beltrami forest.

Hunting without dogs on a windy day, we flushed three ruffies during our trek down the trail and back. We came home empty-handed, but we definitely saw the trail's potential.

We also sprinkled some of our friend's ashes, along with those of his German shorthair pointer, Abby, in a handful of places that had significance to all of us.

As another way to remember our friend, we launched a new tradition during the annual October trip, awarding the Glassmann Cup to a member of the crew who accumulated the most points based on a predetermined set of criteria, most of them hunting related. The youngest hunter in our crew, who learned a lot from Glassmann during their time in the woods, won the traveling trophy in a landslide, bagging limits of ruffed grouse on two consecutive days hunting with the new SKB side-by-side 20 gauge he bought in April.

Even with a dog, that's quite an accomplishment; without a dog, it's nothing short of impressive.

I can't help but think Bob was with him in spirit.

Days in the boat

I did more than my usual share of river fishing in October. Fall traditionally is trophy walleye time, and while I didn't catch a walleye anywhere close to the 31½-inch behemoth I landed on an area river in October 2007, the action was as good as any fall I can remember.

There were plenty of eater-sized walleyes and saugers, along with a mixed bag of other species including northern pike, smallmouth bass and catfish.

If I had to pick a favorite fishing moment, it probably was the afternoon two of us were trolling crankbaits and I hooked into the feistiest fish of the day.

The beauty of river fishing is you never quite know what's at the end of your line. So, when my fishing partner said, "it's a nice walleye," my heart rate went up a few beats.

He didn't miss with the landing net, and the blackish-gold walleye measured just shy of 25 inches. We didn't weigh the fish, but its ample girth easily put the walleye into the 6-pound range.

A quick photo, and the fish was on its way.

And so it went in October, a month defined by giant pumpkins, giant campfires, good fishing and time afield with friends.

No wonder the month went by so fast.