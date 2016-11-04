GET YOUR GEAR ON: 'SEVENTY2' survival kit

A new survival kit from Uncharted Supply Co., a Los Angeles company dedicated to providing education and protection, recently hit the market. The SEVENTY2 is the first fully integrated survival system designed to safely navigate the first 72 hours of any emergency. Developed by adventurers, first responders, medical experts and survival specialists, the SEVENTY2 provides peace of mind with all the necessary equipment and instructions to face any situation.

Weighing in at less than 12 pounds, the SEVENTY2 is packed with 30 high-quality products and tools designed to work together, from a crank battery charger that doubles as a flashlight to supplies that keep you hydrated, warm and fed. Each product is neatly stored and categorized by need with clear instructions to guide even the novice user through any challenge they may encounter such as the correct way to stay warm or cleaning a wound.

Additional features include flashlight mounts to provide hands-free lighting, reflective logos for increased night safety, a removable internal frame with additional straps to double carrying capacity, a plastic exoskeleton that can be used as snowshoes or splints, an emergency whistle to alert responders and airtight pockets to protect electronics and documents from the elements.

At $349.99, the survival system carries a hefty price tag, but it also provides a wealth of peace of mind features. More info: unchartedsupplyco.com.

-- Herald staff report