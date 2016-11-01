Prescribed burn planned for Oakville Prairie

The site is jointly managed by UND and the North Dakota Game and Fish Department.

Personnel from Badger Creek Wildfire in Poplar, Mont., are scheduled to arrive Wednesday, Nov. 2, to assess conditions and conduct minimal operations on the Game and Fish Department's Prairie Chicken WMA unit near Manvel, N.D., according to Kathryn Yurkonis, a UND associate professor of biology.

If conditions allow, Badger Creek Wildfire personnel will proceed with operations on two, quarter-section units in Section 16 of the joint UND-Game and Fish Oakville Prairie Field Station between Thursday and Saturday.

That will be the only attempt at burning this season, Yurkonis said. Moisture conditions have severely limited access to the site this fall, and crews are preparing to conduct operations on foot if necessary, she said.

The Oakville field station will be closed to public access during prescribed burning operations, and motorists should use caution in the area because of the potential for reduced visibility along roadways.