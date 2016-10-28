Weather Forecast

Close

Officers establish position on Highway 1806 in clash with protesters, plan to hold ground

    ASK THE DNR: Why does a deer's fur change color?

    By Brad Dokken Today at 12:44 p.m.
    photo by Craig Bihrle, ND Game and Fish1 / 2
    2 / 2

    Q. Why does the fur coat of a deer change colors depending on the time of year—a reddish color in the spring and brown in the fall?

    A: The deer's coat is designed to provide both a means for thermoregulation and camouflage. Summer coats appear reddish and are thin, allowing deer to better cope with heat stress. In the fall, deer begin a process of molting, which is triggered by hormonal changes that reflect the changing seasons. The reddish summer coat turns into a faded gray or brown color as the new winter coat begins to grow.

    A deer's winter coat is comprised of two layers. The outer guard hairs are hollow, stiff and grow about 2 inches longer than the undercoat. The inner layer is soft and dense which insulates deer from the cold weather and snow. Coat color, regardless of the season, tends to be darker in forested areas and lighter in agricultural areas where deer are exposed to more direct sunlight.

    -- Michelle Carstensen

    Carstensen is wildlife health program supervisor for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

    Explore related topics:outdoorsHuntingDeerMinnesota Department of Natural ResourcesNorthland Outdoors
    Brad Dokken

    Brad Dokken is editor of the Herald's Northland Outdoors section and also works as a copy editor and page designer. Dokken joined the Herald company in November 1985 as a copy editor for Agweek magazine and joined the Herald staff in 1989. He worked as a copy editor in the features and news departments before becoming outdoors editor in 1998. He also writes a blog called Compass Points. A Roseau, Minn., native, Dokken is a graduate of Bemidji State University. 

    BDokken@gfherald.com
    (701) 780-1148
    Advertisement