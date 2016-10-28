November brings northern birds

Juncos occur across the continent, from northern Mexico to the Arctic Circle. They occur in every province and every state, except Hawaii.

Part of the reason for their abundance is that juncos nest in relatively remote areas, including the Great Basin, Rocky Mountains in the American West, extreme northeast Minnesota as well as northern Wisconsin and Michigan and from New England south to Georgia in the Appalachian Mountains.

Their winter range extends from the Canadian prairies to the Gulf of Mexico.

Here in the Red River Valley, juncos are migrants. Their numbers build through October, peak in November and diminish with snowfall.

Migration recurs in spring, though in a different direction, and juncos are equally common then.

But they do not linger so long in springtime as in autumn.

That is what makes November the month of the junco.

Probably, everyone has seen juncos. They are numerous and conspicuous and so they are hard to overlook.

Reliable markings

They also are easy to identify.

There are two reliable field marks, both of them easy to see.

A junco at rest displays a very sharp divide between gray on the breast and white on the belly.

A junco in flight shows white outer tail feathers.

Otherwise, the junco is gray overall, but with a cream-colored bill and a dark eye, hence its current name.

This name is relatively recent, however. It is applied broadly to closely related birds. Currently, 15 subspecies are identified.

Two of these occur here, the very common slate-colored junco, a descriptive name, and the Oregon junco, which is browner and shows pink on the sides of its belly. It is much less likely to be seen in our area. As its name implies, it is more common to the west.

There are three other junco species all limited to Mexico and the mountains of Central America.

The abundance of juncos has made them subjects of a great deal of study. The monograph on the species is the last and among the longest in the series "The Birds of North America."

Another reason for the abundance of juncos is that much of their winter range has developed in ways compatible with junco habits. Juncos prefer shrubby growth of the kind provided in parks and backyards, and they feed on a great variety of seeds, as provided by stubble fields and weedy patches.

They come regularly to bird feeders, where they take a variety of seeds including—and especially—black oilseed sunflower.

For the most part, juncos are ground-loving birds. They often pick up seeds that other birds have spilled from hanging feeders.

This habit limits their lingering among us, though. As soon as the ground is snow-covered, the juncos tend to leave—although I have found them occasionally feeding on exposed piles of grain and sometimes picking seeds from sheltered places, including under the Kennedy Bridge in Grand Forks.

Despite their preference for remote nesting sites, juncos are not reluctant to hang around populated areas. In fact, they seem nearly heedless of people. Their "flight distance" is significantly shorter than many other species; it seems to me, pretty close to fearless. They allow close approaches.

All of this contributes to the ease of seeing and identifying juncos. It doesn't help so much with observing them, however, because they will fly away, and when they do they may seek cover. Then their plain plumage can make them hard to see.

Other migrants

The juncos are among the first of a suite of northern birds that moves through our area in late October and November.

The rough-legged hawk is another characteristic bird at this time of year. In fact, I think of this species as "the November hawk." There have been quite a few reports of these hawks this season, and they will increase as November advances. They are aerial hunters. Snow cover sends them farther south, like it does the juncos.

November also is the peak time for snowy owls, although the number of snowy owls that show up varies from year to year. This is true of other northern migrants, including pine siskins and hoary redpolls.

It also is true that November is the best time of year for bald eagles in our area.