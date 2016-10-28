Fisher, Minn., woman wins Pheasants Forever truck

Schull, of Fisher, Minn., won a 2016 Ford F150 four-wheel drive pickup from Pheasants Forever. Northland Ford Dealers, which includes stores in all or parts of seven states, donates a truck to Pheasants Forever every year, and Pheasants Forever chapters across the region sell chances to win the truck.

Each chapter then gets to keep the money the ticket sales generate.

Schull said she wasn't even sure what she could win when she bought a ticket from Maguire Stanislawski, an East Grand Forks Senior High School student who was selling tickets for the Red River Valley Chapter of Pheasants Forever as a fundraiser for the school's trapshooting team.

Stanislawski's mom, Jill, works with Schull at the Galstad, Jensen and McCann law firm in East Grand Forks.

Schull says she bought the ticket June 16, not realizing Pheasants Forever would be drawing for the truck a couple of days later. That Monday, June 20, Schull says she received a call from Pheasants Forever informing her she had won a new pickup.

"He asked me if I remembered buying the ticket because they had been selling them for about a year," Schull said. "I thought I'd won some sort of door prize, but he told me I was the grand prize winner, and I couldn't believe it."

Her husband, Wayne, and four kids—Josh, 23; Madi, 20; Michaela, 17; and Liam, 15—couldn't believe it either, she said.

Taking delivery

Schull received the news of her grand prize in June, but she didn't get the truck until two weeks ago. Ford built the truck, which is loaded with options, to Schull's specifications, and she took delivery of the vehicle at Christian Brothers Ford Inc., in Crookston.

"People thought I had made up the story because it took so long" to get the truck, she said.

Also on hand in Crookston was Maguire Stanislawski, who sold Schull the winning ticket, and Jaelyn Nelson, whose parents, Brian and Michelle Nelson, oversee the local Pheasants Forever chapter. Jaelyn, who also is on the trapshooting team and helped sell tickets for the truck raffle, is a recent appointee to Pheasants Forever's National Youth Leadership Council.

Schull says the truck, which carried a sticker price of about $55,000, is a big change from the 2006 Chrysler Town and Country minivan she's been driving since buying it used.

"I've never been a Ford person before, but I actually love this pickup," Schull said. "It's beautiful."

Winning record

Brian Nelson of East Grand Forks, president, treasurer and youth coordinator of the Red River Valley Chapter of Pheasants Forever, said this is the third time in the past six years the chapter has sold the winning ticket in the Northland Ford Dealers truck raffle.

The chapter also sold winning tickets in 2011 and 2013, Nelson said, and sells about 2,000 of the 6,000 tickets that are sold for the raffle each year.

"It's pretty amazing how many chapters sell tickets on the truck," he said. "Obviously, we get more tickets than anybody else, and of course we sell more tickets out of anybody else."

At $10 a ticket, that means the chapter raises about $20,000 annually just from the truck raffle. Nelson says the chapter also raises funds through two gun raffles, including an upcoming event set for Dec. 17 at Charlie Brown's in Grand Forks and a large spring raffle in which 150 guns are awarded.

Nelson says the chapter has given back about $1.3 million for area youth and other outdoors programs since he and his wife took over the chapter 13 years ago.

The Red River Valley isn't pheasant country, so the chapter uses raffle proceeds to fund high school trapshooting teams in North Dakota and Minnesota along with other outdoor education programs.

Many of the recipients also help sell raffle tickets, which in turn benefits their programs.

"Our big story is we don't have birds up here," Nelson said. "We feel if we give to trapshooting and hunter safety and disability hunts and outdoor learning programs, it benefits the people who help us raise money."

No question, he says, the track record for selling the winning truck tickets is good for sales and the chapter's mission to promote youth shooting sports and hunter education.

"Thanks to the Northland Ford Dealers for doing this," Nelson said. "If they didn't, we wouldn't have the opportunity to be able to do what we do."