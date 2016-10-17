OUTDOORS NOTEBOOK

Game and Fish stocked 1.7 million walleye fingerlings this past spring in the Devils Lake Basin.

The annual surveys evaluate natural reproduction and stocking success across the state.

Elsewhere, Scott Gangl, fisheries management section leader for Game and Fish, said Lake Sakakawea produced the fourth-highest young-of-the-year sauger catch since 1970. In addition, walleye numbers were relatively good because of natural reproduction and stocking efforts.

"We are seeing a lot of young-of-the-year smelt in the stomachs of other fish, which is an indication of good smelt reproduction in Lake Sakakawea this year," Gangl said.

The Missouri River is still recovering from the flood of 2011, Gangl said. "But this year we did sample gizzard shad at all sites from the Garrison Dam down to Lake Oahe," he said.

Gizzard shad in Lake Oahe saw the highest number since 2008. But overall, Gangl said forage is still lacking.

"With good natural reproduction again in 2016, this is the third consecutive strong year class of walleye, which means the walleye catch will continue to be dominated by smaller fish," he said.

Statewide, smaller lakes showed various levels of success.

"We saw good walleye survival on the newer lakes, with more variable success on the established lakes," Gangl said. "In addition, we saw good reproduction of bluegills in many of our lakes statewide."

-- N.D. Game and Fish Department

'The Vision' profiles Polaris pioneer

A Roseau, Minn., video business is marketing a video about David Johnson, the Polaris co-founder who died Oct. 8 in Roseau. Johnson was 93.

Titled "The Vision," the one-hour documentary includes an interview with Johnson conducted during a 2012 vintage snowmobile show in Roseau and various snowmobile-related footage. Mark Hegvik, owner of Direct Video Industries in Roseau, said he spent about 3½ years working on "The Vision." He finished the project in February, and the video was released last spring.

The video's release coincides with the 60th anniversary of the first Polaris snowmobile, which Johnson put together in a Roseau machine shop.

"It's pretty much a story about his life," Hegvik said of the video.

"The Vision" retails for $18 and is available at the Polaris Experience Center in Roseau, Kelly Monsrud Music and Technology in Roseau, or by contacting Hegvik at (218) 463-5024.

A visitation for the Polaris co-founder is set for 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Roseau Community Church with a family sharing at 7 p.m. Funeral services are set for 1 p.m. Saturday at the Roseau High School gymnasium with a reception following at the Polaris Experience Center and adjacent Brickhouse Bar and Grill.

-- Brad Dokken

Did you know?

• Sighting-In-Days. The Forks Rifle Club W.G. Coulter Range will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Oct. 23 for sighting in firearms. Club personnel will be running the range and providing assistance for sighting in rifles. The range is 8½ miles west of Merrifield, N.D., on Grand Forks County Road 6 (2051 12th Ave. NE, Emerado, N.D.).

• Dana Klos of Thief River Falls recently was inducted into the Minnesota Archery Hall of Fame. A longtime bowhunter and outdoors educator, Klos was one of 11 archers to be inducted Sept. 24 during a ceremony in Shoreview, Minn.

• Find your deer license. That's the reminder from the North Dakota Game and Fish Department as deer season approaches. Every year, Game and Fish receives last-minute inquiries from hunters who can't find their license. When that happens, it's difficult to try to get a replacement license in time for the season opener. Now also is a good time to check licenses to make sure the unit and species are what was intended. An application for a replacement license is available on the Game and Fish website at gf.nd.gov or by calling (701) 328-6300.

• Several Minnesota state parks and recreation areas, including Hayes Lake, Itasca, La Salle Lake, Lake Bemidji, Lake Bronson and Zippel Bay state parks in northwest Minnesota, are offering special deer hunts this fall. Access to the parks will vary during the hunts. More info: www.dnr.state.mn.us/state_parks/hunting.html.

• Pheasants Forever has received its fifth consecutive four-star rating from Charity Navigator, the country's largest charity evaluator, putting the conservation group among the top 6 percent of charities in the U.S. In a news release, Pheasants Forever said it spent $69.2 million to complete 15,190 habitat projects in the past fiscal year, improving more than 1.7 million acres for wildlife. The rating means Pheasant Forever operates in a fiscally responsible way.

-- compiled by Brad Dokken