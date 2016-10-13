OUTDOOR REPORT

Up at the Northwest Angle, Lake of the Woods Tourism says anglers are targeting walleyes in 15 feet to 25 feet of water around Oak Island, Hay Island and various underwater points and holes. Jigging with a minnow combo has been best, the report said, but some anglers are boating fish with spinners or crankbaits, as well. In Ontario waters, anglers are finding walleyes in 12 to 18 feet of water on reefs and points or 20- to 35-foot holes in current areas using a jig and a minnow. Jumbo perch are being found in deeper water, as well. Falcon, Firebag and McPherson islands have been hot spots, and anglers are finding slab crappies in 30-foot holes, Lake of the Woods Tourism reports.

Devils Lake

Fishing patterns have held fairly steady the past couple of weeks, Mark Bry of Bry's Guide Service reports. Best areas to fish include the current areas along any of the main highway bridges. Use jigging presentations such as Jigging Raps, jig-and-plastic combos and live bait such as minnows or leeches. When the bite slows in the current, Bry suggests working adjacent areas out of the current. Anglers also should try areas that are a bit deeper, or even a mile or two down from the current, he said. Troll crankbaits or pull bottom bouncers and spinners with bait when searching for pockets of fish. Deep rock humps and points also are worth a look, he said. Some days, the active fish are on the tops of the humps; other days, they're on the edges. Find active fish, though, and there's good potential for catching some of the largest and fattest walleyes of the season, he said.

Red River

The water temperature near Grand Forks now is about 48 degrees, which means catfish action is all but done for the season. There's not much fishing pressure on the U.S. portion of the river, but farther north, "greenback" walleye reports have been spotty on the Manitoba side of the river. An area angler who spent three days on the Red River near Selkirk, Man., said they scratched out a few greenbacks up to 25½ inches last weekend fishing the "Miracle Mile" stretch of river between Lockport, Man., and Selkirk, but fishing overall was slow. Fishing pressure was light, he said, but more anglers reportedly have been fishing farther downstream closer to Lake Winnipeg. Look for reports to improve as water temperatures cool and more walleyes swim upriver from the big lake.

Fall colors update

• Red River State Recreation Area: 75 percent to 100 percent color.

• Lake Bemidji State Park: 75 percent to 100 percent color.

• Big Bog State Recreation Area near Waskish, Minn.: 75 percent to 100 percent color.

• Old Mill, Lake Bronson, Itasca, Zippel Bay and Hayes Lake state parks: All past peak.

Waterfowl update

• Devils Lake area: Cold and windy weather last week moved ducks and geese into the Lake Region, Mark Fisher, district wildlife biologist for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in Devils Lake, reports. Tundra swans, arctic-nesting Canada geese, green-winged teal and mallards all moved into and through the area between Oct. 5 and Oct. 7, Fisher said. In addition, populations of diving ducks on Devils Lake began to build, and hunters should have excellent luck hunting divers. Some birds, mostly gadwalls, pintails and blue-winged teal, have moved out of the area, Fisher said. Hunters across the area generally did very well with the favorable weather. Wetland conditions remain excellent, Fisher said, and only a few small wetlands have had skim ice, which is melting by the end of the day. "It's go time!" he said.

• Thief Lake Wildlife Management Area near Middle River, Minn.: The Department of Natural Resources didn't conduct any aerial waterfowl counts this week, but the number of geese using the lake has been stable over the past several weeks. Ringneck ducks, redheads and blue-winged teal are the most common ducks in the bag, and more canvasbacks are being taken.

• Roseau River WMA north of Badger, Minn.: A migration of geese into the area was observed Sunday, the DNR said. Good numbers of mallards continue to roost in Pool 1, but most of the birds have been difficult to decoy. Overall duck numbers are good on Pool 1 and Pool 3, and mallards, ringnecks and teal are common.

• Thief River Falls: Numbers of Canada geese have increased significantly in recent days and will provide some field hunting opportunities. Several hundred snow geese have been observed, as well. Duck numbers remain low, with mallards and green-winged teal the most abundant species.

-- Compiled by Brad Dokken