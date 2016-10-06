OUTDOOR REPORT

The fall bite is on, Lake of the Woods Tourism reports in its weekly update. Anglers are catching walleyes in many spots along the south shore including Long Point, Zippel Bay, Pine Island and the Lighthouse Gap. Key depths vary based on water clarity and bait, but a good starting point is 20 feet to 24 feet of water, the report said. A jig and minnow tipped with a frozen shiner is the go-to presentation, but finding clean water is key to improving the catch rate. Fishing on the Rainy River is improving as more shiners and walleyes move upriver, but the best is yet to come.

Up at the Northwest Angle, walleyes are hitting jigs and shiners along points and in bays. Areas near Flag, Oak, Little Oak and Crowduck islands reportedly are holding numbers of fish in 8 to 15 feet of water. On the Ontario side, look for crappies suspended over deep holes adjacent to steep dropoffs. Walleyes are holding in 15 to 25 feet of water chasing emerald shiners, Lake of the Woods Tourism said.

Upper Red Lake

Good walleye reports are coming from 4 feet to 8 feet of water, West Wind Resort in Waskish, Minn., said in its latest update. A jig and minnow is probably the best bet for putting walleyes in the boat, but a few anglers continue to pull spinners with success.

Devils Lake waterfowl update

Results during last weekend's general waterfowl opener—when nonresidents could begin hunting—generally were good across most of northeast North Dakota, said Mark Fisher, district wildlife biologist for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in Devils Lake. Hunters reported mostly mixed bags of ducks and geese, Fisher said, and many hunters shot limits of ducks. Field hunters were able to set decoys in grain fields and did well on mallards and Canada geese.

Diver numbers (mostly lesser scaup) are building nicely on Devils Lake and are providing excellent opportunities, Fisher said. Snow geese, small Canada geese and tundra swans are trickling into the area. Cold weather is on tap, which should improve numbers for those species as well as ducks, Fisher said. Ducks quickly are obtaining breeding plumage coloration, which will help hunters focus on drakes, Fisher said. Hunters using boats should be advised that winds can come up quickly on prairie wetlands, and Fisher recommends wearing personal flotation devices and checking weather reports before crossing big water.

Fall colors update

• Lake Bemidji State Park: 75 percent to 100 percent color.

• Red River State Recreation Area: 75 to 100 percent color.

• Zippel Bay State Park, Minn.: 75 to 100 percent color.

• Itasca State Park, Minn.: 75 to 100 percent color.

• Big Bog State Recreation Area near Waskish, Minn.: 75 to 100 percent color.

• Old Mill State Park, Minn.: Past peak.

• Lake Bronson State Park, Minn.: Past peak.

• Hayes Lake State Park, Minn.: Past peak.

