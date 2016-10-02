A European fisherman hoists a large zander in this undated photo. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on Thursday listed the zander, a European relative to the walleye, as an injurious species under the Lacey Act. North Dakota in 1989 did a one-time stocking of zander into Spiritwood Lake near Jamestown, N.D. (Photo courtesy of Target Walleye)

A fish species once stocked in North Dakota is among 10 nonnative freshwater fish and one nonnative freshwater crayfish species being listed as "injurious wildlife" under the Lacey Act, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said Thursday.

In a final rule that will take effect 30 days after publication in the Federal Register, the Service listed the zander as a species it doesn't want established in U.S. waters.

Also on the list were crucian carp, Prussian carp, Eurasian minnow, roach, stone moroko, Nile perch, Amur sleeper, European perch, wels catfish and the common yabby

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department in 1989 did a one-time stocking of 180,000 zander fry and 1,050 fingerlings into Spiritwood Lake near Jamestown. Game and Fish scrapped the zander program the next year, in part because of concerns from neighboring states and the province of Manitoba.

A European relative of the walleye, zander in their native waters have been known to weigh more than 40 pounds, the Service said.

According to the Game and Fish Department's Whopper Club directory, Christopher Sayler of Jamestown in July 2013 caught a 32-inch zander weighing 11 pounds, 3 ounces from Spiritwood Lake.

It even lists Sayler's zander, one of only three listed in the Whopper Club directory, as the state record.

The other two reported zander, caught in 2007 and 2012, each weighed 8 pounds.

The other species listed Thursday are not currently present in U.S. waters, the Fish and Wildlife Service said. But without the injurious listing, they could be imported for the pet trade, aquaculture, recreational fishing—as game fish or live bait—or other purposes

"We have seen what happens when fish from other continents become established in the U.S.," Service Director Dan Ashe said, referring to Asian carp, which have devastated aquatic habitats. "With this final rule, we are protecting native wildlife and the habitats on which they depend, while averting the economic strain that often accompanies the establishment of invasive species."

More info: fws.gov/injuriouswildlife/11-freshwater-species.html.