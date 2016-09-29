OUTDOORS REPORT: Fall fishing starting up

Walleyes and saugers continue to move closer to the south shore, Lake of the Woods Tourism reports in its weekly update. The northern reefs continue to produce walleyes, and fishing reportedly has been good closer to shore in 23 feet of water by anchoring and jigging with a shiner outside the Lighthouse Gap and all along the south shore. Shiner minnow numbers are building, which should keep walleyes active and result in improved fishing in the coming weeks. Trolling crankbaits to find active schools is is worth a try, as well. The Rainy River continues to get better each day as more shiners and walleyes push into the river. A few sturgeon also are being reported.

Up at the Northwest Angle, drifting a spinner-bottom bouncer combo with a minnow is a good bet for walleyes and saugers. Anchoring and jigging with minnows also is working well. Look for deep holes and mud areas in 18 feet to 30 feet of water between Oak and Flag islands. Also look for points with 8 to 18 feet of water, as shiners have started moving into bays, Lake of the Woods Tourism said. On the Ontario side, walleye fishing is hot as the feed bags are on to bulk up for the winter. Use electronics to locate schools of fish in 18 to 28 feet of water and work a jig and minnow or a spinner and bottom bouncer. Crappies are stacking up along sharp dropoffs and around flooded timber in 30 feet of water.

Devils Lake

Fall patterns are in full swing, and anglers are catching walleyes using a variety of techniques, Mark Bry of Bry's Guide Service reports. Larger walleyes have been smacking in the past week, as well, Bry said. This time of year, current areas and humps or points with deeper water close by are good bets for walleye action. Look for walleyes in 18 feet to 26 feet of water in current areas and 20 to 30 feet near humps or points.

Red River

Cool nights and only a few warming hours each day have water temps coming down into the 50s this week, Grand Forks catfish guide Brad Durick reports. That's pretty normal for the last week of September. Catfish have slowed down over the past few days with the cool off, but they still are around to catch. Look for cats to be hanging near structure, Durick said, usually on the dropoff to the channel. They also are holding on the softer side of the current in holes. Anglers should give spots more time before moving on with the cooler temperatures. Suckers seem to be the bait of choice, Durick said, adding he hasn't had any luck with frogs recently.

Leech Lake

Fall fishing is finally starting to arrive, and walleyes are schooling up on windblown structure and actively feeding, Jason Freed of Leisure Outdoor Adventures reports. For anglers who love to fish with jigs and minnows, now is the time. A one-eighth ounce jig tipped with a golden shiner or rainbow chub has been the best technique by far, Freed said, and anglers should fish wind-blown structure such as points and shorelines. Pine, Big Hardwoods and Ottertail points all have all been good.

Perch fishing on Leech is great right now, but anglers will have to do some sorting, Freed said. Walker Narrows, Agency Bay and Cedar Point all are holding perch. Fish them the same way you would for walleyes, but shallower, in 4 to 7 feet of water, Freed said.

Waterfowl update

• Devils Lake area: Hunting was mixed over the waterfowl opener, said Mark Fisher, district biologist for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in Devils Lake. Heavy rains the day before opener added water to previously swollen wetlands. Field hunters struggled to set mallard and goose rigs because of excessively soggy and inaccessible field conditions, Fisher said. Starkweather, N.D., received 1.9 inches of rain, and the Edmore Coulee was full as of Sunday afternoon, Fisher said. Hunters reported mixed bags with some limits, but hunting generally was fair in northeast North Dakota with ducks and geese scattered across the landscape, Fisher said.

• Roseau River Wildlife Management Area, Minn.: Goose numbers have diminished since the opener after a significant migration Tuesday and Wednesday. Duck numbers are good on Pool 1, Pool 3 and along the Roseau River, with somewhat lower numbers in Pool 2. Sandhill crane numbers have declined in the past week. Hunters average 3.2 ducks per hunter opening day, while goose hunters took only 0.4 geese per hunter for the weekend. Roseau Lake holds good numbers of dabbling ducks.

• Thief Lake WMA near Middle River, Minn.: Northwest winds Sunday through Tuesday appear to have moved new birds into the area. Canada goose numbers are up from this time last year. Hunters averaged 1.81 ducks per hunter opening weekend, down slightly from last year. Goose harvest on the lake was a minimal.

Fall colors update

• Red River State Recreation Area in East Grand Forks: 50 percent to 75 percent color.

• Turtle River State Park, N.D.: 50 to 60 percent of the trees have turned color.

• Pembina Gorge, N.D.: 50 percent color.

• Devils Lake: 40 to 45 percent color.

• Hayes Lake State Park near Roseau, Minn.: 75 to 100 percent color.

• Old Mill State Park, Minn.: 75 to 100 percent color.

• Lake Bronson State Park, Minn.: 75 to 100 percent color.

• Big Bog State Recreation Area in Waskish, Minn.: 50 to 75 percent color.

• Itasca State Park: 50 to 75 percent color.

• Lake Bemidji State Park: 50 to 75 percent color.

• Zippel Bay State Park, Minn.: 25 to 50 percent color.

-- compiled by Brad Dokken