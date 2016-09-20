Saturday is Hunting and Fishing Day in N.D.

Gov. Jack Dalrymple has signed a proclamation designating Saturday as Hunting and Fishing Day in North Dakota.

The proclamation references the state's hunting and fishing traditions and how hunters and anglers help generate revenue and support conservation through license fees and direct spending.

The Hunting and Fishing Day proclamation is published on the Game and Fish website, gf.nd.gov.

North Dakota's Hunting and Fishing Day coincides with National Hunting and Fishing Day, an event held for more than 40 years to highlight the role hunters and anglers play in supporting conservation and scientific wildlife management.

Saturday also is the opening day of waterfowl season in North Dakota for resident hunters.

-- N.D. Game and Fish Department

NDGF to offer remaining turkey licenses

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department has held its 2016 fall wild turkey lottery, and more than 850 licenses remain in seven units. Unsuccessful applicants who applied online will have a refund issued directly to their credit card.

Beginning Tuesday, all remaining licenses will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis. Hunters are allowed a maximum of 15 licenses for the fall season.

Resident and nonresident hunters will be able to apply online or print out an application to mail at the Game and Fish website, gf.nd.gov. Paper applications also will be available at license vendors.

The fall turkey season begins Oct. 8 and continues through Jan. 8.

Licenses remain for the following units: Unit 03, Benson and Ramsey counties and a portion of Pierce County, 15 licenses; Unit 13, Dunn County, 185; Unit 25, McHenry County and portions of Pierce and Ward counties, 338; Unit 30, a portion of Morton County, 165; Unit 31, Mountrail County, 23; Unit 45, Stark County, 50; and Unit 51, Burke County and portions of Renville, Bottineau and Ward counties, 93.

-- N.D. Game and Fish Department

Roseau River WMA access road under construction

The Department of Natural Resources is cautioning hunters and other visitors to the west end of the Roseau River Wildlife Management Area in northwest Minnesota that the main access road from the west is under construction this fall.

The road can become impassable at times, particularly after a significant rainfall. Hunters should call the WMA headquarters at (218) 463-1130 for the latest information on access to that portion of the WMA before traveling there.

The road construction is part of a project to improve water management for wildlife and flood control on WMA pools and the Roseau River. Construction was delayed by excessive wetness throughout the summer.

-- Minnesota DNR

Take a Kid Hunting Weekend on tap

Small game hunting is the focus of Minnesota's Take a Kid Hunting Weekend on Saturday and Sunday, the DNR said.

During the weekend, adult Minnesota residents accompanied by a youth younger than 16 can hunt small game without a license but must comply with open seasons, limits and other regulations.

"Making sure youth have a good experience is a big part of this weekend," said Mike Kurre, DNR mentoring program coordinator. "With the focus on the youth, the whole experience becomes important—everything from spotting animal tracks or a beehive in a tree to hunting safely and having fun."

Together, adults and youths can learn the lessons of the forests and fields, Kurre said.

"Having an adult continue over the years to mentor a young hunter is extremely important in helping that hunter continue the pursuit as an adult," he said.

For more information on small game hunting and hunting regulations, see mndnr.gov/hunting/smallgame.

-- Minnesota DNR