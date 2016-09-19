Outdoors Calendar for the week of Sept. 18

• Wednesday: Presenters Under the Pines, barren ground caribou presentation with caribou biologist Ross Thompson, 1 p.m., Itasca State Park, Minn. Info: (218) 699-7251 or itasca.statepark@state.mn.us .

• Thursday: Elk bugling tours, 6 p.m., Sullys Hill National Game Preserve, 12 miles south of Devils Lake on state Highway 20/57. Info: (701) 766-4272 or sullyshill@gmail.com.

• Friday-Sept. 25: Dakota Nights Astronomy Festival, Theodore Roosevelt National Park, Medora, N.D. Daytime activities include model rocket building and launching and programs inside Dickinson State University's Discovery Dome. Evening star gazing with a field of telescopes manned by park rangers and astronomers at Peaceful Valley Ranch in the park. Info: nps.gov/thro or (701) 623-4466.

• Saturday: Candlelight boardwalk hike, 7:30 to 9 p.m., Big Bog State Recreation Area, Waskish, Minn. Luminaries will light the mile-long Big Bog Boardwalk, which is fully accessible and family friendly. Hot drinks and snacks will conclude the event at Ludlow Pond picnic shelter. No charge, but a state park vehicle permit is required. Meet at the park's north unit north of Waskish on state Highway 72. Info: (218) 647-8592.

• Saturday: Ninth annual Autumn Harvest Festival and Lantern Lit Hike—Making Itasca Memories, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Itasca State Park. Meet at Jacob V. Brower Visitor Center. Guides with lanterns will lead hike down kerosene lantern-lit trail through the photo album of Itasca's past. Hikes will last about 30 minutes and depart every 10 minutes from the visitor center. Hike length about one-half mile. Info: Itasca State Park, (218) 699-7251.

• Sept. 30-Oct. 2: 42nd annual Goose Festival, Middle River, Minn. Events on tap include Agassiz National Wildlife Refuge bus tour from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 30, Festival Parade at 12:30 p.m. Oct. 1 on Main Street and Goose Cookoff at 5 p.m. Oct. 1 at Main Street Picnic Shelter.

• Oct. 1: Presenters Under the Pines, "Our Changing Minnesota Climate: A Challenge to Managing Our Water Resources," 4:30 p.m., Itasca State Park. Climatologist Mark Seeley will share observations in weather changes. Info: (218) 699-7251.

• Nov. 19: "Discovering the Civilian Conservation Corps: Exploring the North Country Trail and Itasca Along the Dr. Roberts Trail," 1 to 3 p.m., Itasca State Park. Meet outside Forest Inn across from Douglas Lodge. Info: (218) 699-7251.

Banquets

• Thursday: 2016 Dakota Southeast annual Pheasants Forever banquet, Speedway Event Center, 680 Main Ave. W., West Fargo, N.D. Cocktail hour 5:30 p.m., dinner at 7 p.m. and auction, door prizes and games at 7:30. Tickets: $50 or $55 at the door (includes $25 Pheasants Forever membership). Dinner only $25 or $30 at the door; ringneck (18 and younger), $20 or $25 at the door. Info: Neil Hoefs, (218) 689-6626 or dakotasoutheastpf@gmail.com.

Hunting

• Saturday: North Dakota resident waterfowl opener; nonresidents can begun hunting Oct. 1.

• Saturday: Minnesota woodcock opener.

• Saturday: Minnesota prairie chicken season begins.

• Sept. 30: North Dakota pronghorn gun opener.