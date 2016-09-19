Northwest Minnesota waterfowl outlook favorable

Randy Prachar, DNR Roseau River Wildlife Management Area manager, said the WMA should have good numbers of ducks and geese going into Saturday's Minnesota waterfowl opener. Jesse Trelstad/ Grand Forks Herald

Waterfowl hunters in northwest Minnesota likely will face the same wet conditions Saturday as hunters in northeast North Dakota, managers say. Especially after heavy rains Labor Day weekend that dumped 4 inches or more in places.

Minnesota's waterfowl season opens Saturday.

"As far as field hunting, I think it is going to be wet," said Joel Huener, manager of Thief Lake Wildlife Management Area near Middle River, Minn. "FIelds that hunters may have been able to walk in with leather boots, they now will need knee boots. And fields on private land they may have been able to drive, I'd really check it out first before you go out and bury a truck."

Huener said water levels on Thief Lake are about 4 inches above target, but access is good all across the lake, and cover is in good shape.

"I think we're in for a good opener," Huener said.

Spring waterfowl surveys conducted by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources showed an increase in several of the state's duck species. The DNR pegged the spring breeding mallard population at 243,000, which is 18 percent above last year's estimate of 260,000, unchanged from the 10-year average and 7 percent higher than the long-term average since 1968.

The DNR estimated total duck abundance at 768,000, 47 percent higher than 2015 and 25 percent above the long-term average. The spring Canada goose population was estimated at 202,000, down from the 2015 estimate of 250,000.

Hunters in northwest Minnesota could find dabbling ducks favoring harvested wheat fields over the big wildlife management areas, especially if those fields have standing water.

"It's such a fluid situation—no pun intended—with the water," said Randy Prachar, manager of Roseau River Wildlife Management Area north of Badger, Minn. "You get a rainfall in those fields and any standing water at all, and the birds will vacate the WMA and they'll be out (in the fields)."

On the fly

Huener said the first migrant geese arrived at Thief Lake on Sept. 5, and another small batch flew in Tuesday. Farther north, Prachar said Roseau River WMA had a push Labor Day weekend and a major migration Sept. 9 and Sept. 10.

Most of those birds were on a southbound mission, Prachar said.

"There were some huge flocks, and you'd see flocks most of the day," Prachar said. "Most of the geese were flying pretty high."

At Thief Lake, Huener said ringneck and redhead ducks both should be present in good numbers for opening day. During last weekend's youth hunt, Huener said ringnecks were the No. 1 bird in the bag at Thief Lake, but blue-winged teal, shovelers, wigeon and green-winged teal also were counted.

Prachar said waterfowl at Roseau River WMA are spread out across a wide area, with Pool 1—the easternmost of the WMA's three managed water impoundments—holding the best numbers of birds.

"There are a lot of ducks and geese, even cranes for that matter, in the Pool 1 area," Prachar said. "The numbers are pretty impressive at times."

Roseau Lake WMA, about 5 miles east as the duck flies, also has enough water to factor into hunters' plans after recent rains.

"Water there right now should be kind of prime for holding birds," Prachar said. "What I suspect is happening is you don't see birds in any one place two days in a row. They're probably trading back and forth between (Roseau Lake) and here."

Prachar said water and access conditions in Pool 1 are good, while hunters who routinely hunt the west end of the WMA near the Kittson County line could have problems. Wet conditions have delayed a major construction project on the Pool 3 outlet, and roads could be too muddy to access if rain falls.

Prachar said hunters should call WMA headquarters at (218) 463-1130 for the most recent information.

The DNR will conduct aerial surveys throughout the waterfowl season to get a better handle on duck and goose numbers on the two WMAs and other Minnesota waterfowl destinations.

"I'm pretty optimistic this year," Prachar said. "We've got a good suite of opportunities for hunting."