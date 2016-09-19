Always in Season: Two great birds appear in one rural ditch

A road ditch in rural Grand Forks County isn't the only place you could find a great blue heron and a great egret foraging together.

And more commonly so, it seems.

The great blue heron is a fairly common nesting species in the Red River Valley. The great egret is not. In fact, it is a southern species long considered a straggler here.

Great egrets have become more numerous, however. I've seen at least a dozen since mid-August—in Grand Forks County, the Devils Lake area and at Lonetree Wildlife Management Area near Harvey, N.D.

These birds likely are roamers, wandering northward and westward of their usual breeding range. This behavior is fairly typical of southern wading birds. They tend to disperse widely after nesting. In addition to the great egret, snowy egrets and one or two other species sometimes appear here.

Usually, they show up in late summer, and so they are a sign of the passing season.

That said, great egrets have become established in southern Minnesota, and they're quite frequently encountered in southeastern North Dakota.

There are records for Manitoba, too.

Between the Gulf Coast, their usual range, and these more northern points, there are huge areas where the egrets either are absent or very rare. In other words, the range of the bird is discontinuous, even scattered.

The great blue heron, on the other hand, occurs pretty much across the continent from about the midpoint of Canada's prairie provinces to the Rio Grande Valley and the Gulf Coast. It is absent only from the Rocky Mountains and the Desert Southwest.

Close relatives

Despite their different names, these birds are closely related. They are about the same size — in both cases standing nearly 5 feet tall with necks extended. They also look alike, with long legs and long necks often held in an S-like curve. They act alike, as well, stalking small fish, frogs and insects, and suddenly lunging at them. In flight, both species appear heavy, with slow, deep wingbeats, necks curved and legs and feet trailing.

The big difference is in color.

Great egrets are white, with heavy black bills and black legs.

Great blue herons are grayish blue overall, with white on the neck. Often they show rust on the neck and upper belly.

Great blue herons are colonial nesters; in early summer, they are occupied at their nests. Solitary birds often are seen hunting and carrying food to the colony.

With the end of the nesting season, great blue herons leave the colony and settle into shallow wetlands. A notable example is the shallow marshes east of the embankment at Kellys Slough National Wildlife Refuge just west of Grand Forks.

This congregation of great blue herons is another sign of changing seasons.

Other signs

Others have appeared, too. One day last week, I spied a family of trumpeter swans. This included young-of-the-year, distinguished by the grayish pall on their necks and upper back. Trumpeters nest nearby in Minnesota; seeing young in Grand Forks County encourages the idea they may be nesting here, as well.

Likewise, the repeated sightings of juvenile sandhill cranes in the Larimore, N.D., area. Again this year, I've heard sandhill cranes on hot summer days. I've never managed to spot them on the ground, but one of my neighbors is confident he's seen a family not so far from our place west of Gilby, N.D.

Of course, there are many other signs of autumn, which officially begins Tuesday. The hummingbirds seem to have disappeared, for example, though I hold out hope of one last sighting this season.

Flickers are suddenly plentiful. Blue jays are suddenly loud.

In town and country, hawks have appeared in big numbers. Birders in Grand Forks reported an impressive passage of broad-winged hawks on Tuesday. Outside the city, nearly every hay bale seems to have a red-tailed hawk perched upon it. On Tuesday morning, while I was drinking coffee at the kitchen table, a bald eagle gave us a nice fly-by.

Dave Lambeth, dean of local birders, reported red-breasted nuthatches last week. This is a species more often associated with winter—so perhaps the season is even farther along than we realize.