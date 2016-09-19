A heavy coat of zebra mussels covers boat lifts that were removed in October 2015 from Green Lake in west central Minnesota. (Forum News Service photo)

Q. What should I do if I find zebra mussels while removing my dock or boat lift from the water this fall?

A. If you find zebra mussels or other aquatic invasive species that have not been confirmed on the lake before, please note the exact location, take a photo and keep a sample for positive identification and report it to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Go to mndnr.gov/invasives/ais/contacts.html to find an aquatic invasive species specialist or call (888) 646-6367.

You may place the dock or lift on the adjacent shoreline, but you must remove all aquatic plants and animals before transporting it to another location for storage, cleaning or repair. In Minnesota, a boat lift, dock, swim raft or associated equipment that has been removed from any water body may not be placed in another water body until a minimum of 21 days have passed.

If you are hiring a service provider to transport your equipment, make sure they are permitted by the DNR. You can find a list of permitted lake services providers on the DNR website at www.dnr.state.mn.us/lsp.

-- Heidi Wolf

Wolf is invasive species unit supervisor for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.