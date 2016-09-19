Here's a look at waterfowl regulations for North Dakota and Minnesota.

• Hunters may take six ducks per day with the following restrictions: five mallards of which two may be hens, three wood ducks, three scaup, two redheads, two pintails and two canvasbacks.

• Hunters can take an additional two blue-winged teal from Saturday's opener through Oct. 9.

• Shooting hours for ducks are one-half hour before sunrise to sunset.

• The hunting season for Canada geese in the Missouri River zone will close Dec. 30, while the remainder of the state will close Dec. 22.

• The season for white-fronted geese closes Dec. 4; light geese is open through Jan. 1.

• Shooting hours for all geese are one-half hour before sunrise to 1 p.m. each day through Nov. 5. Beginning Nov. 6, shooting hours are extended until 2 p.m. each day.

• Extended shooting hours for all geese are permitted from one-half hour before sunrise to sunset on Saturdays and Wednesdays through Nov. 23, and on Saturdays, Sundays and Wednesdays from Nov. 24 through the end of each season.

• The bag limit for Canada geese during the regular season is eight, except in the Missouri River zone, where the limit is five daily.

• The daily limit on whitefronts is three, and light geese is 50.

• For ducks and geese, the possession limit is three times the daily limit except for light geese, which have no possession limit.

• More info: gf.nd.gov/regulations/waterfowl.

Minnesota

• Minnesota's duck season will be open for 60 days in each of the three waterfowl zones: North Zone Sept. 24-Nov. 22; Central Zone Sept. 24-Oct. 2, closed for five days, then reopens Oct. 8-Nov. 27; South Zone Sept. 24-Oct. 2, closed for 12 days, then reopens Oct. 15- Dec. 4.

• The daily bag limits for ducks is six per day with the following restrictions: four mallards no more than two of which can be hens, three scaup, three wood ducks, two pintails, two redheads, two canvasbacks and one black duck.

• Minnesota's regular goose season will open in conjunction with the duck season statewide on Saturday, with a bag limit of three dark geese per day the entire season.Dark geese include Canada geese, white-fronted geese and brant. Goose season will be closed in the central and south duck zones when duck season is closed.

• More info: mndnr.gov/hunting/waterfowl.