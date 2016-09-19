Federal, Minnesota waterfowl stamp winners

Minnesota wildlife artist James Hautman is the winner of the 2016 Federal Duck Stamp Art Contest. Hautman's acrylic painting of Canada geese will be made into the 2017-2018 Federal Migratory Bird Hunting and Conservation Stamp, or "Duck Stamp," which will go on sale in late June 2017.

This is the fifth Federal Duck Stamp Contest win for Hautman, of Chaska, Minn., tying him with his brother Joseph, whose art appears on the 2016-2017 Federal Duck Stamp. James Hautman's art previously appeared on the 1991-1992, 1995-1996, 1999-2000 and 2011-2012 Federal Duck Stamps.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service produces the Federal Duck Stamp, which sells for $25 and raises about $25 million each year to conserve and protect wetland habitats in the National Wildlife Refuge System for the benefit of wildlife and the enjoyment of people. Waterfowl hunters age 16 and older are required to purchase and carry the current Duck Stamp when they hunt.

Also this week, a painting of a redhead duck by Richfield, Minn., artist Timothy Turenne was picked as winner of the 2017 Minnesota Migratory Waterfowl Stamp contest sponsored by the Department of Natural Resources. This was Turenne's first time winning the duck stamp contest, and he has now won all the DNR-sponsored stamp contests. The waterfowl stamp validation for hunting is $7.50 and for an extra 75 cents, buyers can receive the pictorial stamp. It also is sold as a collectible. The DNR offers no prizes for the stamp contest winner, but the winning artist retains the right to reproduce the work.