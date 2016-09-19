BRAD DOKKEN: Catfish trip ushers in fall

Brad Dokken's catfish rod bends to the weight of a heavy fish last weekend on the Manitoba side of the Red River near Selkirk.

SELKIRK, Man.—Early September catfishing on the Manitoba side of the Red River has become a pre-fall tradition in recent years, and last weekend's annual trip north didn't disappoint.

True to form, the catfish were big—the heaviest tipped the scales at more than 28 pounds—and they were abundant. During the course of two, six-hour days Sept. 10 and Sept. 11, three of us brought 87 catfish to the boat.

I say "to the boat" as opposed to "in the boat" because we released all but a couple of the very largest fish at boatside without weighing or measuring.

Gone are the days when we would meticulously measure and weigh every catfish and pose for photos. At the risk of sounding spoiled, one big catfish looks the same as the next after awhile.

The rod bend and the fun of the battle is good enough, and we got plenty of that last weekend. If not for a few botched hooksets and a couple of break-offs that occurred when lines snapped, our tally would have been closer to 100 catfish.

Factoring an 18-pound average—an estimate that wouldn't be far off the mark—we brought nearly 1,500 pounds of catfish to the boat.

We definitely had a ton of fun.

Heading north

I've written about the Manitoba side of the Red River several times over the years, and it's become a favorite destination, not only for its trophy catfish but for the big "greenback" walleyes that migrate upriver from Lake Winnipeg every fall.

The biggest catfish to ever come into my boat—I didn't catch it—weighed 34 pounds, and my biggest walleye through the ice came from a stretch of the Red River near the mouth a couple of miles from Lake Winnipeg. Just shy of 30 inches, the big fish would have flirted with 11 pounds if I'd weighed it.

In the grand scheme of fishing destinations, the Red River is nothing short of a jewel.

So, it was with no small amount of anticipation that local catfish guide Brad Durick and I headed north Sept. 9 to join Jim Stinson, a retired Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer who lives just minutes from the boat ramp at Selkirk Park, for a couple of days on the river.

Durick and I were friends long before he became a catfish guide, and we met Stinson in 2003 during a media fishing event on the Red River in Winnipeg. Stinson was a volunteer guide that day, and in a fortunate turn of events, the media he was supposed to host didn't show up.

At the same time, the guide who was scheduled to host Durick and I was a no-show.

The rest, as they say, is history: The organizers put us in the boat with Stinson, we ended up winning the media fishing event, and our adventures since then have taken us from Reed Lake in northern Manitoba to the Rainy River near Baudette, Minn.

Most of the time, though, we're fishing the Manitoba side of the Red River and staying with Stinson and his wife, Dar, at their home in the woods. We've jokingly dubbed it the "Hotel Stinson," and the house has become the springboard for many a fine adventure.

Making plans

Our trip across the border went smoothly, and Stinson had a toasty campfire burning in the pit behind his house when we pulled in shortly after sunset last Friday night. There was a crisp bite in the air, and the sounds of Canada geese passing overhead mingled with the snapping pine logs in the fire pit as we plotted our next day's strategy.

There was reason for optimism: Catfish reports were favorable, Stinson had secured the tullibees that work best for cutbait in the fall, and the next day's weather forecast looked ideal.

Things were falling into place.

Tinges of yellow were just starting to form on a few of the trees when we launched Stinson's boat at Selkirk Park shortly after 9 a.m. the next day.

By our standards, that's early.

Anchored a couple of miles upstream from the landing, we hadn't been fishing long when I felt the telltale pull of a catfish at the end of my line, and the battle was on. One look at boatside told us this was a catfish worthy of more than a quick release so we brought the fish into the boat.

It stretched the tape at 37 inches and weighed 27 pounds after subtracting 3 pounds for the net.

Now that's the way to start a catfish trip.

Fishing continued at a steady pace throughout the weekend, and all of us got in on the action without any prolonged droughts. We had several "doubles"—two catfish at once—but triples remained elusive until the last 10 minutes of the last afternoon.

Topping off the triple was Stinson's 28-plus-pound behemoth that proved to be the biggest catfish of the weekend.

Now that's the way to end a catfish trip.

Catfish action will slow as air and water temperatures drop, but greenback walleyes should be showing up in the river in the next couple of weeks.

Fall is fleeting, to be sure, and it's tough to find the time to do it all when grouse, waterfowl and pheasant seasons hit full swing, but when it comes to greenback walleyes, I'll always find the time.

Heading north is part of the fall tradition.