Shadae Quient of Warren, Minn., caught and released this catfish May 21 while fishing the Red River near Oslo, Minn. She didn't weigh or measure the fish, but reliable sources estimate the cat weighed 15 to 18 pounds. Quient said the fish is the largest she's ever caught.

Marlene Sauve of Red Lake Falls, Minn., released this 28-inch walleye while fishing Buffalo Bay on the Manitoba side of Lake of the Woods. It's the second time in recent weeks that Jerry Sauve has photographed a big walleye his wife has caught. Marlene released a 28½-inch walleye in July.

Donnie Hess of New Town, N.D., caught this 30.25-inch walleye Sept. 9 on Devils Lake.

Here are some of the most recent photos of area anglers and hunters with their trophies that have been added to the Herald's Trophy Room online gallery of hunting and fishing pictures.

