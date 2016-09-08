Catfish conditions change quickly on Red River

Anglers continue to catch walleyes trolling crankbaits in 30 feet to 34 feet of water about 10 miles out from Lighthouse Gap, Lake of the Woods Tourism reports in its weekly update. The scattered schools of walleyes are starting to move closer to shore. Pulling spinners and vertical jigging with a minnow in 12 to 18 feet of water also is producing some nice fish. Offshore reefs are holding walleyes with a few pike thrown in the mix, and smallmouth bass are active on shallow rocks and shoreline structure.

Up at the Northwest Angle, fishing has moved to bays and shallower water. Walleyes and saugers are hitting in 10 to 13 feet of water around Flag Island and Oak Island and in 16 to 27 feet south of Oak. Some anglers are drifting with spinners and bottom bouncers in shallower areas, while others are having success trolling crankbaits away from structure. Crappies starting to school up in deep holes in Ontario waters, a typical fall pattern.

Devils Lake

Wind has been a detriment, at times, but anglers continue to catch walleyes pulling spinners and bottom bouncers or pulling crankbaits, according to the latest report from Mitchell's Guide Service. As water temperatures cool, jigging and trolling crankbaits will become the prevalent fall presentations.

Red River

My how things change. Last week, there was a lot of grass and debris in the water that, once settled out, spurred fishing to the point of spectacular. Then the big rains came. So far, the rain has perked up the catfish in the Grand Forks area, catfish guide Brad Durick reports. There are lots of big fish to be caught near the fast water seams or areas where water is running into the Red. Sitting 30 to 40 minutes in a spot has made a big difference in catching numbers of fish, Durick said. That may or may not hold over the weekend, so anglers will have to experiment with the amount of time they anchor in a spot. Water levels in Grand Forks are nearly perfect for getting around. Farther north, though, the ramps in Drayton are under water yet again, Durick said, and won't be accessible for another week or two. Frozen suckers and frogs have been the best baits, of late, he said.

Leech Lake

Fall temperatures are inching their way into the Leech Lake area, and more walleyes and perch are falling for jig-and-minnow presentations, Jason Freed of Leisure Outdoor Adventures reports. That's a typical late summer and early fall fishing pattern, and as September progresses, it will become even more fish start schooling up, Freed said.

As for locations, try drifting a jig and a minnow over large, expansive flats such as Grand Vu, West Goose Flats and the Snake Pit areas. On occasion when the wind blows, points such as Ottertail, Duck and Stony have provided some action, as well, depending on wind direction. Walker Bay is still kicking out fish around Cedar Point in the mornings and evenings, and the Mounds area in Steamboat Bay has produced perch and walleyes. Muskie action has been very good recently with multiple-fish days being reported in recent weeks, Freed said. Try any unoccupied shallow main lake rock pile early in the morning or at twilight with large bucktails or topwater lures. Some of the main lake reed beds have provided muskie action, as well, Freed said.

