FISHING REPORT

Good fishing continues, especially for anglers trolling crankbaits in 30 to 34 feet of water, Lake of the Woods Tourism reports in its weekly update. Schools of walleyes are scattered across the lake, the report said, so it's essential to use electronics in "no man's land" to find bait and fish. Walleye anglers also have reported catching several pike longer than 40 inches. Reefs are holding walleyes and pike alike, and smallmouth bass have been active on shallow rocks. The latest report from Sportsman's Lodge north of Baudette, Minn., indicates good walleye fishing from Long Point to Zippel Bay north of Williams, Minn., in 29 to 32 feet of water, where trolling or anchoring and jigging both are working well. Good reports also have come from north of Pine Island in 25 to 30 feet of water.

Up at the Northwest Angle, fishing around Four Blocks, Little Oak and the south shore of Oak Island has produced nice walleyes. Anglers are drifting with spinners in shallower areas or trolling crankbaits in deeper water away from structure.

In Ontario waters, walleyes are scattered in 22 to 30 feet of water and hitting spinner-bottom bouncer combos with bait. A few crappies also have been showing up, and anglers are sighting muskies while casting offshore rock reefs and shallow weedy bays.

The father-son team of Rod Pfeiffer, Ramsey, Minn., and Dan Pfeiffer, Rogers, Minn., won the Anglers Insight Marketing Minnesota Division championship last Friday and Saturday on Lake of the Woods. The pair weighed in 59.81 pounds of walleyes to win the top prize of $8,000. Rounding out the top five teams in the Minnesota AIM championship were David Longtine, West Fargo, and Kyle Anderson, Moorhead, second, 55.83 pounds, $3,000; Brent Knutson, Bemidji, and Brad Neyens, Hermann, Minn., third, 55.82 pounds, $2,500; Nate Gilkey, Waconia, Minn., and Shawn Flemming, Monticello, Minn., fourth, 44.10 pounds, $2,000; and Colby Gallagher, Grand Rapids, Minn., and Dusty Cartie, Aitkin, Minn., fifth, 43.94 pounds, $1,500.

Devils Lake

Labor Day weekend marks the unofficial start to fall fishing. According to Mark Bry of Bry's Guide Service, patterns and locations may change a bit, but the walleyes will continue to cooperate for anglers willing to adjust. Some of the nicest fish of the year are caught in the next two months, Bry said, and "cast and blast"—hunting in the morning and fishing in the afternoon—also becomes an option as hunting seasons hit full swing.

Red River

Catfishing this weekend could be challenging, Grand Forks catfish guide Brad Durick reports. With new water coming in from the south, river levels will remain favorable, but the influx is carrying grass and other debris that could make catfishing difficult. The catfish are on the edges of the current and feeding in small holes and current areas similar to last week, Durick said. The trick is going to be finding areas where there's less grass and debris collecting on the line, Durick said, adding those spots will hold more fish. Once the debris clears up, it will be business as usual, and anglers can expect good fishing, Durick said. There are a lot of big fish around; the key is staying on the move. Bait choices vary, and anglers should be sure to have frogs and suckers, Durick said; goldeye isn't a bad idea, either. Mix and match until you find what the fish want on that particular day.

