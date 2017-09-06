Our view: Mr. President, speak about state issues

He will speak at a refinery in Mandan, likely about tax reform.

It's considered an official visit, and on such visits, presidents generally do not talk about upcoming campaigns. That's important, since it's obvious North Dakota could be in for a doozy of a Senate race in 2018, when the term of Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, D-N.D., ends.

Is the president in North Dakota to talk about key issues important to North Dakotans, or is he here to start a ripple that could become turbulent waves for Heitkamp? Some speculate it's more about Heitkamp and her re-election bid than current issues pertinent to the state.

It's possible the president is coming to North Dakota as a way to pressure Heitkamp to vote for tax reform. The Washington Examiner reported that during a recent speech in Missouri, the president urged audience members to vote out Sen. Claire McCaskill, a Democrat, if she did not back the GOP tax-reform plan.

So we do expect that. But we also hope the president discusses issues very specific to our way of life and our economy.

Tax reform has an effect on North Dakota. Heitkamp herself, in comments made last week, said "ask any small business owner, energy industry worker, farmer or parent in North Dakota about what they think of the current U.S. tax code, and they'll most likely tell you that it's broken."

"That's why I'm glad to welcome President Trump to North Dakota, where North Dakotans are eager to hear more about his tax plan," she said.

Tax reform is a wide-reaching issue, and we're interested.

But we're also interested to hear if the president has any ideas or plans to help remedy the struggles that grip this region's farmers and livestock producers. The ag economy was down coming into 2017, and extreme drought in the Dakotas has exacerbated the problem.

And what about oil and energy?

North Dakota gave the president great support during his 2016 campaign, when he received 63 percent of the vote. He will have the attention of a loyal constituency during his visit.

In hindsight, we should have invited him to visit with the Herald's editorial board. It's an open invitation, Mr. President. Maybe next time.

We hope the president uses this opportunity today to discuss North Dakota-related issues and offer words of encouragement, support and hope.