Editorial: Grand Forks Library's Job 1: Raise money

Or make that, keep raising money, because there's surely a fundraising campaign in place.

But even so, library leaders might want to step up their efforts. Here's why.

First, it's obvious that Grand Forks taxpayers are not in a generous mood. They proved that with the 2011 sales-tax-for-a-new-library campaign, which went down to a 40-60 defeat.

Voters proved it even more persuasively last year, when not even a sales-tax hike for a new water treatment plant, improved roads and other basic infrastructure could make it past the electorate's skeptical eye.

Obviously, the City Council and mayor are going to have their hands full just revising their 2016 proposal and selling it to voters by November. We see very little appetite among city leaders to add a new library tax to that mix.

That's because, they sense, they're already up against tall odds. And asking voters to pay for a new library won't help.

Second, it's also obvious that the Grand Forks Public Library isn't yet ready with a popular, consensus-building proposal. Even the basic question of location remains unsettled: downtown? Midtown? No one yet knows, at least not definitively enough to rally majorities in support.

So, how might the Library Board both finalize a proposal and start building that support?

By soliciting private donations with a goal of raising millions of dollars. Easier said than done? You bet. But also a challenge that will serve many purposes if undertaken.

First, the campaign will force the board and the city's leadership to refine, finalize and then stand behind a proposal. It's one thing to think about appealing to voters many months from now. It's another to figure out how to attract donors next week.

The exercise is a great test run, because by the time the City Council and Library Board have a proposal that attracts donors' interest, they'll likely have something that appeals to voters, too.

Second, it's not just the donors' support that voters will notice. It's also the money. Given the above-mentioned election results, how can library supporters best boost their odds for winning, say, a $25 million library vote?

By raising $15 million of the money privately, then asking voters for the remaining $10 million. That's how.

It would be great if people thought of their library as a "public good," and supported it like a public school. But they don't. That was the message of the 2011 vote, and it's been confirmed since then by the library's ups and downs.

Grand Forks' aging library is an irresistible force, but it's running into the immovable object of voters' resistance. What to do? Lower that resistance by lowering the price tag, dramatically. Raise money.

-- Tom Dennis for the Herald