But that day will be arrive in a month or two, thanks to an invitation from the Chamber and new mayor Steve Gander's commitment to what he calls the Three T's—trust, teamwork and transparency.

The Chamber invited Gander to do a State of the City address, of the sort that Grand Forks Mayor Mike Brown has made a yearly tradition.

Gander said yes. It's a good start for the mayor, and a nice way for him to highlight all three of the T's. Here's hoping he follows Brown's example and makes an annual habit of it.

Brown's address has turned into a bona-fide Grand Forks "event." For example, it's now a social occasion. Hundreds of people attend, many of them executives of the city's businesses, agencies and nonprofits. Throw in a hockey game, and you'd have pretty much the same crowd that migrates around the suite level of The Ralph on Fighting Hawks Friday and Saturday nights.

Likewise, each year ratchets up the entertainment value of the event, especially the accompanying videos and other theatrics. Pity poor Pete Haga, community and government relations officer, who's annually got to think up something to top last year's event. Deliver the mayor's speech by drone? Nope, done that already, back in 2016 or so.

But most important, the address lets Brown communicate his vision in ways that are sure to make headlines. If memory serves, Brown introduced the term "Destination City" at a State of the City address years ago; and the label stuck, still finding itself in wide use today.

Gander's smart to also want his community to know of his plans. That's the transparency angle. Likewise, he'll build teamwork when he congratulates his departments on jobs well done, and foster trust when he describes East Grand Forks' challenges and how he plans to meet them.

There's a reason why presidents have taken the Constitution's mild command to "from time to time give to the Congress Information of the State of the Union," and turned it into a much-anticipated, nationally televised address. The speeches are both good politics and good policy, as we see not only in Washington but also in Grand Forks. East Grand Forks will be better off for it, too.

