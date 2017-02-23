Editorial: Why the Dakota Access Pipeline protest failed

On Wednesday, a few dozen stragglers at the site awaited arrest, the now-empty camp a wasteland of tents, tipis and other structures collapsed in the mud. Meanwhile, the pipeline drilling under Lake Oahe continued not far away.

What happened?

Politics happened, meaning the American political system—slow and clumsy at times, but as unstoppable in motion as a Gulliver-sized tank—incorporated the will of the American people, and turned.

In this case, it turned toward the protesters' encampment. But at other times, notably the civil-rights era in the 1960s, the big treads turned toward the Capitols of those states that enforced Jim Crow laws. And back then, the machine kept rolling until it had plowed through those buildings and beyond.

Why the difference in 2017? Why isn't it Bismarck that had to yield?

In our view, the answer came down to this:

North Dakota state government learned the lesson of the 1960s. The pipeline protesters didn't.

The lesson of the 1960s is that in America, public opinion is all. That's what commands the movement of American government, the most powerful force in the history of the world.

Get the key elements of the public behind you—especially enough to give you control in Washington—and you win. Forfeit that support, and you lose.

Consciously or unconsciously, North Dakota learned that lesson.

The state's wisdom started showing up years ago. That's when the permitting process for the pipeline began.

That process was fundamentally fair, and it gave the Standing Rock tribe ample opportunity to make its case. This was huge, because forever after, North Dakota rightly could say that the tribe had its chance to participate, but refused.

American voters notice such things.

Second, North Dakota law enforcement showed deliberate restraint, making arrests only when protesters took illegal "direct actions." Again, people noticed: This was not Bull Connor in Birmingham, Ala., in 1961. This was law enforcement using appropriate force against trespassers and others who deliberately were breaking the law.

Of course, Rosa Parks had "broken the law," too; and eventually, her cause triumphed. Again, why the difference?

The difference was the magnitude and obvious justice of Parks' cause. Protesting an oil pipeline just couldn't compare—especially when protesters drove cars to get to their camps. Especially when the pipeline already had been lawfully approved (see above).

Especially when 72,000 miles of oil pipelines already crisscross the United States, beneath rivers great and small.

And especially when protesters cried "racism" using made-up evidence or no evidence at all.

Americans noticed; a new president got sworn in. And the machine turned on his command.

Can protests in America still work? Sure. But today as in the 1960s, the struggle is the same: for public opinion. Use the wrong tactics in support of a questionable cause, and you and your fellow activists will face very long odds.

--Tom Dennis for the Herald