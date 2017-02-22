Editorial: Scott Meyer was right

Meyer tweeted an apology the next day. But here's the thing: He was right the first time. Saturday's forum was poorly managed, and it resulted in frustration for not only the lawmakers but also the crowd.

We love the Chamber. We think of the group as an exceptional asset for Grand Forks, and the Herald is a proud member.

But we hope the organization will accept constructive criticism in this instance, because the fact is the Chamber-sponsored forum didn't go as planned. That's on the Chamber, not the crowd or the lawmakers.

We urge the group's leadership to correct its mistake for the next forum in March. In fact, that's an easy task, because it simply will require stating—and then enforcing—the rules.

Here's what happened.

First, Saturday's outcome really dates back to the Chamber's first forum in January. At that event—which was meant to be a chance for lawmakers to answer questions and state their views—multiple constituents instead spent five or 10 minutes at the microphone lobbying.

That's understandable; people have issues they want to communicate. But it wasn't the right time or place. By monopolizing the microphone, the speakers not only robbed others in the crowd of a chance to speak, but also deprived everyone in the region of hearing what the lawmakers had to say.

That defeated the program's whole purpose.

So, the Chamber promised Saturday's forum would be different. As Saturday's Herald reported to readers, "be prepared to keep it (your question) short and concise, or risk being cut off by moderators."

Alas, it happened again. Forum moderators didn't enforce their rules, instead letting the citizen-lobbyists drone on.

Next time, that's what should change. It may go against people's North Dakota Nice instincts, but the way to run such an event is to let everyone—lawmakers and constituents alike—know the rules, then politely but firmly cut them off when they exceed their time.

By the way, we're with the Chamber on another call, which was to bar from the microphone people less interested in speaking than in performing or pulling a stunt.

Rules are rules. Even Gov. Doug Burgum must abide; last week, for example, he was asked to leave the North Dakota Senate floor because he broke a rule against wearing jeans.

In our view, the Chamber forum's rules are designed to keep that event civil, respectful and informative. So, enforcing those rules is in the best interests of all.

-- Tom Dennis for the Herald